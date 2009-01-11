Career Announcements (more headlines) 03-16-2018 Darren Pfeffer Nominated To Musicians On Call National Board Of Directors Email: melinda@musiciansoncall.org

Website: http://www.musiciansoncall.org/

March 16, 2018 – Musicians On Call, a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, is pleased to welcome its newest member of its National Board of Directors, Executive Vice President of MSG Live, The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), Darren Pfeffer. Pfeffer joins the board with more than fifteen years of supporting Musicians On Call events and fundraising efforts in his previous role with iHeartMedia.



“We’ve all experienced music’s power to lift our mood or spark inspiration. When you’re sick and confined to a hospital room, music becomes even more powerful,” said Pfeffer. “It’s a tremendous honor to be named to the board for Musicians On Call and further support their life-changing efforts.”



Through his role at The Madison Square Garden Company, Pfeffer oversees the company’s live entertainment events and strategic direction for MSG’s bookings. Prior to joining MSG he spent more than 20 years with iHeartMedia, most recently as Senior Vice President of Music and Entertainment Marketing.



“Darren has been a faithful supporter of our mission for more than a decade and we are delighted to welcome him to the Musicians On Call Board of Directors,” said Pete Griffin, President of Musicians On Call. “He has an incredible influence in the live music space, his experience and vision will be instrumental in our efforts to bring the healing power of music to more patients across the country.”



Pfeffer also sits on the board of directors for TAO GROUP and Boston Calling Events.



“Each member of the Musicians On Call Board has significant industry expertise and a real passion for using his and her talents to better the organization,” said Mitch Glazier, Chairperson of the Musicians On Call Board of Directors. “We look forward to welcoming Darren to the Board and know he will make substantial contributions to our mission.”



Musicians On Call also announced the Board of Directors slate of Officers, with Glazier, President, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), re-elected to Chairperson through January 2020. Kevin O’Toole, Executive Vice President of Hunzinger Construction Company, will continue to serve as Secretary through January 2019 and Stephen Mack, Co-Founder of Mack Real Estate Group will continue his term as Treasurer through January 2019.





“We are thrilled to continue expanding the reach of our programs under the leadership of Mitch, Kevin and Stephen,” said Griffin, “Their vision for and commitment to our organization is inspiring. Musicians On Call’s significant growth in recent years is a reflection of the dedication of every member of our Board, we could not do what we do without their support.”



### back | top

