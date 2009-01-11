Music Releases (more headlines) 03-16-2018 Being Clear Of The Perceptions Of Others Lori Jean Releases The Single "You Have The Wrong Girl" Email: ljpworks@outlook.com

Website: http://www.artistecard.com/lorijean

For IMMEDIATE Release: After the successful "It Hurts So Bad Outside" press release, revealing a personal story asking everyone to please reach out and touch someone today, Lori Jean has decided to come out with a song that shows strength to her situation and move on to show her personal traits of defiance starting from her youth. Having to turn down "The Comedy Store" in L.A. because she couldn't promise enough customers and initially having planned dancing and singing to "Wave Away Oh, Oh, Little Girl" written for her "Teens at Crossroads of America and Beyond" youth work song project creating a job for teens, Lori Jean has been working on her strong female oriented material for her music. Instead of being angry and upset at what she can't do with a caved in head from abuse, she is taking control and putting out material close to other's personal messages.



She originally added to the script for "The Comedy Store" about her family's manure field in Canada that she visited as an eight-year-old that she defiantly played in against her French great grandma and grandma's wishes to act like a lady by using her legs and arms as a wheel barrel, a song "Little Girls," originally released by "Factory Fast Records" on "Curtains Against the Wind," showing defiance to being groomed as a little girl that can't play in the sandbox. “It's okay, sand is free,” she says. “And it won't get in my shoes.”



Adding to the perceptions where a woman is expected to have sex or have her behind pinched to become a successful business woman, never forgetting those important to her (the gorilla man with the suitcase on TV she met on the plane her first trip to NYC being so supportive to her), her naivety keeps the preservation of beauty shown in a singer with rock n' roll roots. Look for the release June 19, 2018 at most online retail stores and the video at some retail outlets possibly, "MTV" and "Music Choice," as well as her "Vevo Channel."











"You Maimed Me"



Understand why maybe

we need another place for this



Move on to show

value to all

expected to have sex

on a job

to become successful

we're all told



You maimed me

another time another place

maybe so I can act like a lady



We seemed to have been mistaken

for more than co workers

while I may have had

too much of a glass

at the Christmas bash

a remembrance to my behind

is not needed to remind



We need another place for this

so I won't act too fast

from your grasp

understand why



Reveal your story

surprise them

shock them

tell them to f off

and then MMMM.... your situation



Defiant as a child

no one told us

grandma, grandpa

to cross your legs

and then keep them open



You maimed me

another time another place

maybe so I can act like a lady.







Also, watch for this song in a video coming out before it's release later this year.





back | top

