Buzzing and rising Hip-Hop artist D-Eazy is excited to present the blazing music video for his hit single “The Wave” (prod. by Alejandro “Dro” Gomez). The clip was shot and directed by Omar Nadir.







“The Wave” is featured on D-Eazy’s upcoming album “Optionz!”, which will be available for download on all digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify on March 30, 2018. From laid-back, R&B slow jams to gritty street hymns and from uplifting motivation to dark suicide ideation, D-Eazy’s album covers so much personal ground.



“Optionz!” is the saga of a rising Hip-hop star acknowledging the hard times, but constantly striving to overcome. West Coast vibes with a New Mexico twist, his conversational cyphers describe the harsh realities of the street. From struggle and strife to late night grind sessions, these stories are illustrated with a wide array of instrumentation.

