MI2N
Music Industry News Network
SATURDAY, APRIL 7TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 03-17-2018

NEW HIP HOP SINGLE FROM NOSUGA AND ALL STAR CAST LAUNCHES TO BENEFIT THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

Bookmark and Share
Email: michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Website: http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com/
The American Cancer Society is benefitting from the launch of "Hot Girl Light Me Up," an inspirational new track from hip hop artist Zizzo. Recorded and produced with an all-star cast of performers and studio pros, a portion of the proceeds raised by the song will benefit the American Cancer Society and its mission of eliminating cancer.

The core of "Hot Girl Light Me Up" is an energized, fast-flowing performance by Zizzo. A New York City-based rapper, Zizzo is a Stage IV cancer survivor, meaning she was afflicted with advanced tumors that had metastatisized throughout her body. Her story inspired the prolific mixer Christos Tsantilis (https://www.mixbystos.com/) (P. Diddy, Mary J. Blige, Mobb Deep, Mos Def, Brandy, Big Pun, Queen Latifah, Patti LaBelle, Saigon) to apply music towards making a difference in the fight against cancer, a disease that is projected to cause 600,000+ deaths in the US in 2018.

"Zizzo had a positive attitude and wanted me to produce a record for her," Tsantilis says. "I decided that if we were going to work together on a single, that it would be great to give back to humanity by donating a portion of the proceeds to the American Cancer Society. Our goal is to raise funds to help people have a real fighting chance against cancer."

While mortality rates from cancer have been steadily falling from their peak in 1991, Tsantilis and Zizzo had no problem locating a roster of elite performers and studio pros whose lives had been impacted in some way by the disease. Contributors to "Light Me Up" include Caron Wheeler of the GRAMMY-winning group Soul II Soul; New Zealand-based hit songwriter Andrew Mockler, who has toured live singing with Sting; GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter and Wyclef Jean collaborator Katia Cadet; producer and multi-instrumentalist David Lloyd of Beyond the Beyond, which is led by the famed Ian Lloyd of Stories and singer of the #1 hit "Brother Louie"; veteran Motown drummer Jon Ihle (Chuck Berry, The Righteous Brothers, Bo Diddley); percussionist Chris Theberge of Groove Collective; and bassist Zev Katz (James Brown, Sheryl Crow, Bruno Mars).

On the audio side, contributors include tracking engineers Christian Pinto, Giovanni Rottier, and Yonatan Elkayam, along with assistant engineers Vincent Aldorasi and Brecken. Tsantilis mixed the track, while mastering was accomplished by the award-winning (LEON ZERVOS).

The catchy lyrics, deep groove and crisp beats of "Hot Girl Light Me Up" are amplified by an eye-catching animated video (LINK TO VIDEO WHEN AVAILABLE) that will encourage social sharing. Created by Nastee of 4word Productions and Christophe Mondot of Min Multimedia, with photography and editing by Ed Marshall, the lyric video for "Hot Girl Light Me Up" plays out like a 4:25 mini-movie, following alongside a stylish cartoonified Zizzo as she rockets through space and mows down malicious aliens.

Available now on all streaming platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and more, Tsantilis and his team know that their efforts can assist in the ongoing fight against cancer.

"'Hot Girl Light Me Up' is an upbeat song with a positive message," comments Tsantilis, who lost his own father to lung cancer during the song's production. "We hope that people will enjoy it, share it via social media and buy the single. The more people that see this video, the more we can help the American Cancer Society to do their critically important work. One day, hopefully soon, humanity will be able to overcome this terrible disease and people will never again have to lose their lives and family members to it."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROmL53F3jWU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xz02o_1OYfw
http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1348779866?ls=1&app=itunes https://open.spotify.com/album/0dDukcW8wsOJlgtT4uzc0i

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Listen: Darquise Explores The Art Of The Beak Up In His Debut Single "I Say One"

Artist Matthew Schultz Releases "Promise For Keeps" Featuring Gyptian

Richie Sambora Returns To Ovation Guitars With Signature Double Neck Guitar Benefitting Youth Music Charity

FLOW Announce The Arrival Tour And IMA / ZMR Award Nominations

Joseph L Young Returns To His First Love, The Saxophone, In "Every Moment" Releasing March 30

Melt Again Music Video Released By Americana Duo The Ormewoods

Breezin' Entertainment & Productions Launches 813Live Band Led By NBC's The Voice Prior Contestant



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» Spotify Makes Motion To Restrict Communication Between Wixen Music Publishing, Inc., Its Clients, And Their Attorneys
» Say Hello To Volareo: A Streaming Speaker That Pays Musicians When You Clap
» MarilynMusic Places Five New Songs With Altino Music
» VidaPrimo Debuts Latin Music Channel On XUMO
» "Whiskey And Cigarettes Show" Nominated For 2018 New Music Awards
» Reservoir Promotes Rell Lafargue To President And Chief Operating Officer
» Independent Music Magazine Indie Band Guru Launches Indiegogo Campaign
» The International Music Consulting Firm GINGIO Hosts Events At January NAMM And Awards Week
» Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Craymo Releases December Rain (Carol Of Love) To Radio
» Runway 27, Left: Planned Release Of Third Album 'Triple Story' In Spring 2018


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live.me Launches Its First Live Musical Themed Content Series
» Warner Music Group Acquires Sodatone
» Round Hill Music And Zync Sign Madge To Joint Venture
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Licensing Joint Venture
» Music Festivals And Conferences Pledge To Tackle Gender Inequality
» Briony Turner And Alec Boateng Promoted To Co-Heads Of A&R, Atlantic Records UK
» ICE And Facebook Reach Multi-Territory Music Licensing Agreement
» B-Reel Named Top 10 Most Innovative Company In Music By Fast Company
» YG PLUS And Gracenote To Bring K-POP To Fans Around The World
» VNUE Inc. To Acquire Music Rights Startup Soundstr
» Is Podcasting The New Radio?
» Insomniac Announces Inaugural Electric Daisy Carnival China Set To Debut In Shanghai

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.