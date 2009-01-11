MI2N
Label News (more headlines) 03-17-2018

MTS Management Group Artists Receive 22 Nominations In 5th Annual IMEA Awards

MTS Management Group is proud to announce their artists have received 22 nominations in the 5th Annual International Music and Entertainment Association (IMEA) Awards. The 5th Annual IMEA Awards will be held on June 16, 2018 at the Paramount Theater in Ashland, KY. The IMEA Awards recognize outstanding artists in music and theater. Nominees announced include artists from around the world, making it, truly, an international event. For a full list of nominees, visit http://www.imeaawards.com/nominees/2018-nominees/.

Current and recent MTS clients, Cherish Lee, Ed Roman, Eddy Mann, Hicks, Jim Levatte, JJ McGuigan, Matt Westin, Phillip Broussard, Rahn Anthoni, Richard Lynch, Sam Rochford and Wayne Warner have all been recognized with nominations:


Cherish Lee - Best Country Female, Best Country Song "Tequila Cowgirl"
Ed Roman - Best Adult Contemporary Artist, Best Adult Contemporary Song "The Way She Goes"
Eddy Mann - Best Christian Artist, Best Christian Song "The Consequence," Best Christian Album "The Consequence"
Hicks - Best Country Male
Jim Levatte - Best Country Male
JJ McGuigan - Best Alternative Artist, Best Alternative Song "Home"
Matt Westin - Best Country Male
Phillip Broussard - Best Blues Artist, Best Blues Song "Just Wanna Believe"
Rahn Anthoni - Best R&B/Soul Artist, Best R&B Soul Song "I'll Trust You"
Richard Lynch - Best Country Male, Best Country Album "Mending Fences"
Sam Rochford - Best Americana Artist, Best Americana Song "So Easy"
Wayne Warner - Best Americana Artist, Best Americana Song "God For a Minute"

Entertainer of the Year nominees, as well as nominees in industry categories Manager of the Year and Record Label of the Year have not been announced yet. Nominees were selected, from nominee submissions, by an anonymous Nominating Committee, comprised of industry pros. Winners in each category will be determined by the Voting Committee and a weighted fan vote.

"Wow...amazing!" said Michael Stover, President of MTS Management Group. "I have been truly blessed to be working with some incredible artists. This year has been one of the very best, and to earn the respect and recognition from our peers, with 22 nominations, is really astounding and humbling. Thank you everyone, and good luck to all of the tremendous talents that are nominated. See you all in Kentucky!"

The IMEA Awards are presented annually by the International Music and Entertainment Association (IMEA). IMEA is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and serving as an advocate to individuals and organizations within the performing arts and entertainment industries. The IMEA Awards were developed to honor and recognize the best in independent music and entertainment, internationally. For more information, visit http://www.imeaonline.com.

Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 8 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

http://www.facebook.com/mtsmanagement

http://www.twitter.com/mtsmanagement

https://open.spotify.com/user/22lqojdnnsxtiytc3wygmrcrq/playlist/5u7ozkpepPfkcreo3S2s98

