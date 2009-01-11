MI2N
Band News (more headlines) 03-17-2018

The Wing Agency Is Excited To Represent Drummer Rick Ferrusi

Email: andy@thewingagency.com
Website: http://www.thewingagency.com/artists/BigBangTheory/
Music: http://youtu.be/V69qD4xajO0
The Wing Agency is excited to represent Rick Ferrusi’s Big Bang Theory! Welcome to the Wing Agency family Rick!

Arena Rock at it's peak of the performance. Formed by D.O.A. (Dead on Arrival) drummer Rick Ferrusi, Big Bang Theory are regulars on the Northeast circuit, playing arena rock covers either at club gigs or alongside national acts. ...and count on a "Drum Solo".

Covering, (Classic Rock) and (Modern Rock) also songs of the 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's to Present with a Modern Edge. BIG BANG THEORY "Live" is a all star rock cover band from Middletown, N.Y.

They have over 180 songs under their repertoire, including classic rock, new rock, 80's metal, even oldies from the 50's and 60's. BBT's members come from a hard rock / heavy metal background, so they're always putting their own influences on their renditions of the songs they perform. They are also known for breaking into wild ad lib jams during their live Arena Rock type sessions. They like to give their fans rockin' versions of their old favorites, but also creating something new and unheard of at every show!

Booking Big Bang Theory "Live": http://www.thewingagency.com/artists/BigBangTheory

Booking Dead On Arrival: http://www.thewingagency.com/artists/DeadOnArrival/

Rick Ferrusi > https://www.facebook.com/DrummerRickFerrusi/

Associated With::

D.O.A. (Dead on Arrival) > https://www.facebook.com/NewYorkDOA/

Ode To Orpheus > https://www.facebook.com/OdeToOrpheus/

Big Bang Theory > https://www.facebook.com/BigBangTheoryLive

