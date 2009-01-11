Music Events (more headlines) 03-17-2018 UG! Comedy Show!! @ Huron Club: Tuesday March 20th, 2018 Ed. Website: http://ugcomedyshow.tumblr.com/

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Tuesday March 20th, 2018 ed.



Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!



UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Huron Comedy Club (beneath The Soho Playhouse)

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

15 Van Dam St. (btwn Ave of the Americas & Varick st.)

Showtime: 9:00PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: 212-691-1555

Via subway: 1,9 train to Houston st.; A, C, E to Spring st.



This Week’s Guests: (Tuesday March 20th, 2018 ed.):



Kiddity Ken Schultz!

Tiggity Turner Sparks!

Dibitty Debbie Bazza!

Nikkitty Nigel Fullerton!

Jiggitty Josh Carter!

Miggity Maryssa Smith!

Lippity Lee Paul Crisci!

Kiggity Kat Burdick!

Lukkity Luidji OH!

& Lippity Luke Touma!



Special Guest Host This Week Mugga Momoh Pujeh!

Featuring Ya Boi Todd Montesi!!

W/ Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!!!

#UGIT

