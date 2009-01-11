|
|
|
UG! Comedy Show!! @ Huron Club: Tuesday March 20th, 2018 Ed.
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Tuesday March 20th, 2018 ed.
Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Huron Comedy Club (beneath The Soho Playhouse)
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
15 Van Dam St. (btwn Ave of the Americas & Varick st.)
Showtime: 9:00PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.
For info/reservations: 212-691-1555
Via subway: 1,9 train to Houston st.; A, C, E to Spring st.
This Week’s Guests: (Tuesday March 20th, 2018 ed.):
Kiddity Ken Schultz!
Tiggity Turner Sparks!
Dibitty Debbie Bazza!
Nikkitty Nigel Fullerton!
Jiggitty Josh Carter!
Miggity Maryssa Smith!
Lippity Lee Paul Crisci!
Kiggity Kat Burdick!
Lukkity Luidji OH!
& Lippity Luke Touma!
Special Guest Host This Week Mugga Momoh Pujeh!
Featuring Ya Boi Todd Montesi!!
W/ Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!!!
#UGIT
|