Website: http://ironmikenorton.com

Music: http://soundcloud.com/ironmikenorton/keepwalkin

Blues and roots rocker, Iron Mike Norton, announced Saturday morning he has signed with the Memphis based artist management firm, Naked Horse Booking and Management Co. LLC. The deal, will place Iron Mike, and both the Swamp Stomp Tour and the 2018 Drinkin' Buddies Tour under the management of NHBM's, Leigh Ann Gay.



The protege of legendary slide guitarist, Sonny Landreth, Iron Mike is wrapping the Daytona Bike Week tonight with a concert in, Palatka, Florida. He is on track to have a busy year, with two U.S. tours, and an album scheduled for release this fall.



ABOUT IRON MIKE NORTON

The king of swamp stomp, blues recording artist and producer Iron Mike Norton is described by peers and critics as one of the most innovative and creative artists in the genre. Iron Mike combines elements of modern styles like hip hop, rock and techno with traditional hill country slide guitar blues. The result is a sound truly unique to Iron Mike alone.



Based out of the swamps of Florida, Iron Mike has performed for audiences in both the USA and abroad. His ability to cross over into other formats has garnered him the opportunity to work with top blues artists, but giants from other genres, like Willie Nelson, Rob Zombie, and his mentor, Sonny Landreth.about Read more at http://ironmikenorton.com



ABOUT NAKED HORSE BOOKING AND MANAGEMENT CO. LLC

Naked Horse Booking and management is an artist management and booking firm located in Memphis, TN. Founded by Leigh Ann Gay, the firm specializes in working with up and coming artists to procure placements with labels, publisher, media and some of the top venues in the country.



