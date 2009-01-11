Music Releases (more headlines) 03-19-2018 Tell Me What's Your Vice Can You Bring It Out TONIGHT @LiveLiteMarcel #MUSICMONEY REVIEW Website: http://www.musicmoneypr.com



Atmospheric RnB sounds from Marcel Alexander, Mr. Livelifelite with his latest track "What's your vice" featuring Tommie King.



A chilled, laid back new release with a trap soul and an OVO inspired chorus is the perfect way of bringing RnB into 2018.



Built from the gritty streets of Queens,NY and molded from the hospitality of Stone Mountain, GA, Marcel says "I am a man wanting to piece together a legacy for my family and friends through my interactions with those who understand the element of living "lite"



Loosing his mom to cancer, this Queens native was raised in a single person household and is constantly battling everyday challenges. He wants my you, his family through the music, to know that you are not alone.



An artist of many layers, Marcel presents Live Life Lite, the brand, all about expressing yourself within a society that doesn't have the desire to understand you.



"From the clothes I create to the music I share, I want everyone to understand how important their ideas are. We aren't ourselves until we fully commit to our passions and that is what this website is about, my journey of inspiring others through my growth of achieving my dreams. We only have this one chance to live the best way we know how."



The track is available now to stream on Spotify and Via Soundcloud.



