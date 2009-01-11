Music Events (more headlines) 03-19-2018 Art Of Sound: Youth Chorus Website: http://bit.ly/ArtofSound

Art of Sound is a dedicated ensemble of young vocalists passionate about music. Chorus members unite talent to learn how to be accomplished vocalists who not only appreciate different styles of music, but love learning about the culture of each style. You will learn vocal methods and music fundamentals to improve your natural talent and define your own musical style.

back | top

