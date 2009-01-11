Label News (more headlines) 03-19-2018 NEW INDEPENDENT LABEL - SOUTHLAND MUSIC GROUP - LOS ANGELES & NASHVILLE Email: southlandmusicgroup@gmail.com

Website: http://www.southlandmusicgroup.com





ATTENTION, unsigned artists, now is your time to shine! We are an independent, innovative, multifaceted, and multimedia entertainment company. We are Southland Music Group (SMG). We are comprised of a team of dedicated music industry veterans with decades of major label experience.



We at SMG are committed to producing and providing the global marketplace with a broad spectrum of musical styles from the most dynamic artists in the music industry. We will be home to both new and established recording artists.





We at SMG are artist-friendly. It is our mission to develop, produce and promote a wide range of artists across all musical genres while maintaining their artistic freedom and creative control over their work. We recognize the uniqueness of each artist and their devotion to their craft.





Currently, Southland Music Group is seeking demo submissions from across all genres of music. When submitting your demo for consideration, simply provide a link to your demo, along with your social media links and a brief introduction of yourself, your career, your track and your career ambitions. We review and respond to every submission.





So stop by our website where you can meet our team:



www.southlandmusicgroup.com/our-team



and check out our friends and family:



www.southlandmusicgroup.com/friends-family



We'll see you there!





Don't forget to follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SouthlandMusicGroup

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/southlandmusicg

IG: https://www.instagram.com/southlandmusicgroup

back | top

