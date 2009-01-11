Music Releases (more headlines) 03-19-2018 Internationally Acclaimed, Award-Winning Country Music Recording Artist Luanne Hunt Signs On With Star 1 Records

Website: http://www.luannehunt.com

Music: http://star1ent.com/luanne-hunt

Country music recording artist Luanne Hunt, who is best known for her hit, holiday single “Christmas Without You” (a.k.a. “Patsy Cline’s Lost Christmas Song”), signed a recording contract this week with the Northern California-based label Star 1 Records.



The company, which is owned by industry executive/musician Laura Patterson, distributes its artists’ music through INgrooves, which in partnership with Universal Music Group has become a leading provider of digital music worldwide.



Patterson said she is excited to begin her journey with Hunt and has high hopes for a highly successful partnership.



“Our goal at Star 1 Records is to bring commercial attention to those artists who have paid their dues and are ready to take their music to the next level,” said Patterson. “ Luanne exemplifies that profile and we see a very bright future ahead for her.



“The first goal will be to release her new single, ‘Lightning In A Bottle,’ and get it played on as many radio stations as possible. We also will be releasing her accompanying video for the song to Vevo and other high-profile platforms with the goal of receiving commercial airplay on networks such as CMT and Great American Country.”



Throughout her career, Hunt has built an impressive list of accomplishments. Along with topping numerous charts around the world with her infectious and relatable country and folk songs, her 2008 single “Christmas Without You” was named by Sweden’s largest daily newspaper, Dagens Nyheter, as one of the Top 25 Christmas Songs of All-Time.



The Apple Valley, CA resident, who was recently inducted into the Independent Superstars Country Music Hall of Fame in South Africa, also is a three-time American Songwriting Awards winner and is the recipient of two CD of the Year awards from the National Traditional Country Music Association (NTCMA)



Her studio musicians have played with everyone from the Righteous Brothers and Kenny Loggins to John Michael Montgomery and Ricky Skaggs, which Patterson says is a big plus for the recording artist.



“Luanne's music is a combination of traditional country, folk, and blues with a few surprises that creates her own unique musical stamp,” said Patterson. “Her production value is second to none, which will perk the ears of any listener that crosses her path.”



Hunt’s latest duet single, “Lightning In A Bottle” (featuring Steven Bankey), is already being hailed by fans and critics as a standout among today’s country songs.



“With uplifting vibes, uptempo rhythms, masterful musicianship, impressive song-crafting and two voices that go together as smooth as warm milk and honey, ‘Lightning In A Bottle’ will grab the attention of traditional country enthusiasts across the globe,” said Middle Tennessee Music blog.



The tune, as well as all of Hunt's CDs and singles, can be downloaded on iTunes, CD Baby, Amazon and most other, online music distribution sites. Visit her at www.luannehunt.com or www.star1ent.com/luanne-hunt/audio.


