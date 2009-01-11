MI2N
Music Industry News Network
SATURDAY, APRIL 7TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 03-19-2018

Internationally Acclaimed, Award-Winning Country Music Recording Artist Luanne Hunt Signs On With Star 1 Records

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.luannehunt.com
Music: http://star1ent.com/luanne-hunt
Country music recording artist Luanne Hunt, who is best known for her hit, holiday single “Christmas Without You” (a.k.a. “Patsy Cline’s Lost Christmas Song”), signed a recording contract this week with the Northern California-based label Star 1 Records.

The company, which is owned by industry executive/musician Laura Patterson, distributes its artists’ music through INgrooves, which in partnership with Universal Music Group has become a leading provider of digital music worldwide.

Patterson said she is excited to begin her journey with Hunt and has high hopes for a highly successful partnership.

“Our goal at Star 1 Records is to bring commercial attention to those artists who have paid their dues and are ready to take their music to the next level,” said Patterson. “ Luanne exemplifies that profile and we see a very bright future ahead for her.

“The first goal will be to release her new single, ‘Lightning In A Bottle,’ and get it played on as many radio stations as possible. We also will be releasing her accompanying video for the song to Vevo and other high-profile platforms with the goal of receiving commercial airplay on networks such as CMT and Great American Country.”

Throughout her career, Hunt has built an impressive list of accomplishments. Along with topping numerous charts around the world with her infectious and relatable country and folk songs, her 2008 single “Christmas Without You” was named by Sweden’s largest daily newspaper, Dagens Nyheter, as one of the Top 25 Christmas Songs of All-Time.

The Apple Valley, CA resident, who was recently inducted into the Independent Superstars Country Music Hall of Fame in South Africa, also is a three-time American Songwriting Awards winner and is the recipient of two CD of the Year awards from the National Traditional Country Music Association (NTCMA)

Her studio musicians have played with everyone from the Righteous Brothers and Kenny Loggins to John Michael Montgomery and Ricky Skaggs, which Patterson says is a big plus for the recording artist.

“Luanne's music is a combination of traditional country, folk, and blues with a few surprises that creates her own unique musical stamp,” said Patterson. “Her production value is second to none, which will perk the ears of any listener that crosses her path.”

Hunt’s latest duet single, “Lightning In A Bottle” (featuring Steven Bankey), is already being hailed by fans and critics as a standout among today’s country songs.

“With uplifting vibes, uptempo rhythms, masterful musicianship, impressive song-crafting and two voices that go together as smooth as warm milk and honey, ‘Lightning In A Bottle’ will grab the attention of traditional country enthusiasts across the globe,” said Middle Tennessee Music blog.

The tune, as well as all of Hunt’s CDs and singles, can be downloaded on iTunes, CD Baby, Amazon and most other, online music distribution sites. Visit her at www.luannehunt.com or www.star1ent.com/luanne-hunt/audio.

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Listen: Darquise Explores The Art Of The Beak Up In His Debut Single "I Say One"

Artist Matthew Schultz Releases "Promise For Keeps" Featuring Gyptian

Richie Sambora Returns To Ovation Guitars With Signature Double Neck Guitar Benefitting Youth Music Charity

FLOW Announce The Arrival Tour And IMA / ZMR Award Nominations

Joseph L Young Returns To His First Love, The Saxophone, In "Every Moment" Releasing March 30

Melt Again Music Video Released By Americana Duo The Ormewoods

Breezin' Entertainment & Productions Launches 813Live Band Led By NBC's The Voice Prior Contestant



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» Spotify Makes Motion To Restrict Communication Between Wixen Music Publishing, Inc., Its Clients, And Their Attorneys
» Say Hello To Volareo: A Streaming Speaker That Pays Musicians When You Clap
» MarilynMusic Places Five New Songs With Altino Music
» VidaPrimo Debuts Latin Music Channel On XUMO
» "Whiskey And Cigarettes Show" Nominated For 2018 New Music Awards
» Reservoir Promotes Rell Lafargue To President And Chief Operating Officer
» Independent Music Magazine Indie Band Guru Launches Indiegogo Campaign
» The International Music Consulting Firm GINGIO Hosts Events At January NAMM And Awards Week
» Award Winning Singer/Songwriter Craymo Releases December Rain (Carol Of Love) To Radio
» Runway 27, Left: Planned Release Of Third Album 'Triple Story' In Spring 2018


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live.me Launches Its First Live Musical Themed Content Series
» Warner Music Group Acquires Sodatone
» Round Hill Music And Zync Sign Madge To Joint Venture
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Licensing Joint Venture
» Music Festivals And Conferences Pledge To Tackle Gender Inequality
» Briony Turner And Alec Boateng Promoted To Co-Heads Of A&R, Atlantic Records UK
» ICE And Facebook Reach Multi-Territory Music Licensing Agreement
» B-Reel Named Top 10 Most Innovative Company In Music By Fast Company
» YG PLUS And Gracenote To Bring K-POP To Fans Around The World
» VNUE Inc. To Acquire Music Rights Startup Soundstr
» Is Podcasting The New Radio?
» Insomniac Announces Inaugural Electric Daisy Carnival China Set To Debut In Shanghai

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.