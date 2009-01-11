Video News (more headlines) 03-19-2018 West Coast Rapper/Producer D. Lynch Releases Video For "Don't Breathe" Directed By Reel Wolf Productions

West Coast Rapper/Producer D. Lynch Releases Video For "Don't Breathe" Directed By Reel Wolf Productions



Hot on the heels of a packed tour supporting Strange Music's ˇMayday!, Philadelphia native and West Coast transplant D.Lynch has released his video for "Don't Breathe" online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t6eFyGK2h4. The video was directed by Toronto's Reel Wolf Productions and filmed on the streets of Los Angeles. The track is the newest single from D.Lynch's new album "1985" which dropped via Red Label Records.



Dan Byelich, aka D. Lynch, has been grinding through the ranks of the hip-hop scene. As a producer, D. Lynch has written songs for labels such as Roc Nation, Shady Records, Sony Records, and Universal Music Group. As an emcee, D.Lynch's versatile style and a sound reminiscent of the grimy east coast style mixed with the ruggedness of west coast rap. With a rabid fan base that has racked up more than 4 million Spotify plays, D. Lynch has been stalking the hip-hop scene ready to take it hostage with his machine gun mouth.

