MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, JULY 22ND
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 07-12-2019

ReLoVe Release New Single “Fly Away (Anything Is Possible)”

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.instagram.com/reloveband/
Music: http://open.spotify.com/track/1nZF7znSbZizXdXVq4ZEXe
As soon as you hit play, a blast of positive vibes hits you! ReLoVe is an LA-based band that blends together elements of reggae, soul & pop. The result is invigorating to say the least and a real slice of heaven. “Fly Away (Anything Is Possible)” is the group’s latest single off of their EP titled ‘Music on a Mission!’ and the song is already soaring high in my book.

ReLoVe is made up of five members: Sonia Harley on vocals & percussion, Glenn Jost on drums, Victor “Vic” Bender on keyboard, Hussain Jiffry on bass and Chris Brennan on guitar. Together, this band’s mission is simple: To spread love & hope through live music. I get that message loud & clear after listening to “Fly Away (Anything Is Possible)” because the tack is just so darn chipper. If you’re not feeling even remotely good or smiling a little after checking out ReLoVe’s new song then you have no soul! ReLoVe’s shining presence on this number is infectious as the peaceful melody consumes you. “Fly Away (Anything Is Possible)” supplies good harmonizing, optimistic lyrics and just an overall upbeat, happy-go-lucky style that sticks to you. ReLoVe plays classic hits but with their unique spin/twist on the songs and audiences can expect to hear the likes of Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin and everything else under the sun!

The line “Anything Is Possible” will ring through your eardrums and rejuvenate your whole self from head to toe. This single is a fantastic start for ReLoVe and now I am eager to hear the entire EP, ‘Music on a Mission’. Enjoy the official video for “Fly Away (Anything Is Possible)” right here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJhuttf1Fqk

By Jimmy Rae

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR



Latido Music Announces Advisory Board - Notable Execs From Univision, Warner Bros., Cinedigm

Roger D'arcy Releases "Velvet Ghosts"

Twisted Dee Remix Of "Share That Love/What The World Needs Now Is Love"

Opportunity Now Open For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Transcendence 2.0: Louiz Banks Pays Tribute To Oscar Peterson

VidaPrimo Launches Television Network Latido Music

Need New Beats? Make Them With XYbeatZ!



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.