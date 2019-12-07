Music Releases (more headlines) 07-12-2019 ReLoVe Release New Single “Fly Away (Anything Is Possible)” Website: http://www.instagram.com/reloveband/

As soon as you hit play, a blast of positive vibes hits you! ReLoVe is an LA-based band that blends together elements of reggae, soul & pop. The result is invigorating to say the least and a real slice of heaven. “Fly Away (Anything Is Possible)” is the group’s latest single off of their EP titled ‘Music on a Mission!’ and the song is already soaring high in my book.



ReLoVe is made up of five members: Sonia Harley on vocals & percussion, Glenn Jost on drums, Victor “Vic” Bender on keyboard, Hussain Jiffry on bass and Chris Brennan on guitar. Together, this band’s mission is simple: To spread love & hope through live music. I get that message loud & clear after listening to “Fly Away (Anything Is Possible)” because the tack is just so darn chipper. If you’re not feeling even remotely good or smiling a little after checking out ReLoVe’s new song then you have no soul! ReLoVe’s shining presence on this number is infectious as the peaceful melody consumes you. “Fly Away (Anything Is Possible)” supplies good harmonizing, optimistic lyrics and just an overall upbeat, happy-go-lucky style that sticks to you. ReLoVe plays classic hits but with their unique spin/twist on the songs and audiences can expect to hear the likes of Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin and everything else under the sun!



The line “Anything Is Possible” will ring through your eardrums and rejuvenate your whole self from head to toe. This single is a fantastic start for ReLoVe and now I am eager to hear the entire EP, ‘Music on a Mission’. Enjoy the official video for “Fly Away (Anything Is Possible)” right here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJhuttf1Fqk



