Cinematic Metal Impacts
Bluezone releases 'Cinematic Metal Impacts' a massive selection of meticulously edited and layered impact sound effects. Created with a large selection of high quality recordings, this sample library is perfect for composers and sound designers. This downloadable sample pack contains 109 WAV files in 24 bit / 96 kHz. Backed with complex, loud and heavy metal impact SFX, this sound library is perfect for film and movie music compositions, trailers, advertising, multi-media presentations, video games and more.
