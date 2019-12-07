Music Releases (more headlines) 07-12-2019 Cinematic Metal Impacts Website: http://www.bluezone-corporation.com/samples/cinematic-metal-impac[...]

Bluezone releases 'Cinematic Metal Impacts' a massive selection of meticulously edited and layered impact sound effects. Created with a large selection of high quality recordings, this sample library is perfect for composers and sound designers. This downloadable sample pack contains 109 WAV files in 24 bit / 96 kHz. Backed with complex, loud and heavy metal impact SFX, this sound library is perfect for film and movie music compositions, trailers, advertising, multi-media presentations, video games and more.


