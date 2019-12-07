|
Wilderness - Flowing Water Sound Effect
'Wilderness - Flowing Water Sound Effects' from Bluezone Corporation contains a selection of 40 carefully recorded calm and rushing mountain river sounds, running stream sounds, small and large waterfall sound effects.
Created with a large selection of high quality recordings (24 bit / 96 kHz), all ambiences included in this sound library (1.2 GB) are carefuly processed and designed to give you ready-to-use elements. All samples are royalty-free for all your commercial projects.
