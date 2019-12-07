Band News (more headlines) 07-12-2019 Blind Drummer Finds Renewed Vision With Creative Soul Records’ Christian Rock Band, All Together United

Christian rock band All Together United has partnered with Creative Soul Records for a still untitled album due later this year. The first single, “Hollow," will be released on Friday, July 12.



As a child, founder/drummer Chad Hampton, dreamed of playing the drums. By the age of 12, he felt called to become a touring drummer in the Christian music industry. When his dreams didn’t immediately materialize, Hampton enlisted in the Army, serving three years until a tragic accident turned his world upside down. The accident left him legally blind, with very limited vision in only one eye. During the recovery process, Hampton realized that unlike his vision, his love for music had never faded. Before long, All Together United was formed.



The group released their self-titled debut EP in 2014, and quickly headed back into the studio to work on a full-length effort. That album, Redemption, was released independently the following year. After some time away and lineup changes, Hampton began working on new material in 2018 with new members Matthew Ide (lead vocals) and Ryan Greer (guitars).



Before long, a new partnership with Creative Soul Records helped provide the group with the assistance they needed to relaunch Hampton's music ministry in the way he had always envisioned.



"We have a passion for music ministry with a message that will reach all types of people going through all kinds of things," says Hampton. "We want our message to go as far as God wants to take it, to the ends of the earth if necessary!"


