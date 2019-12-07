MI2N
Music Events (more headlines) 07-12-2019

The Kiki Sanchez Jazz Ensemble At Arts Garage

Website: http://www.artsgarage.org

Friday, July 26 at 8: Arts Garage presents pianist Kiki Sanchez. Sanchez is among the new generation of Afro-Peruvian Jazz musicians emerging on the national Jazz scene. Born in Lima, Peru, his musical interpretation is resounding. He leaves the listener with admiration and much anticipation for greater things to come from a musician of such high caliber.

His musical journey can be heard on his debut CD, “Dreams”. The music is enveloped in a smooth Latin Jazz format with a perfect balance of Afro-Peruvian rhythm and Jazz harmonies. He has proceeded to record seven additional albums, as varied as his "Salsa Project", his "Jazz Big Band Project", "Soneros del Perú", and the devotional "I Praise You, Lord". All have been well-recived by critics.

He has also produced an instructional DVD called “The Real Latin Piano and the introduction to Afro-Peruvian Rhythms”. In it, you’ll find essential musical knowledge that accentuates the building blocks of Latin music. It also offers a fresh introspective view on various Afro-Peruvian rhythms as applied to Jazz musicians.

Arts Garage is located at 94 NE 2nd Ave in Delray Beach. Tickets are $35-$40-$45 at artsgarage.org or 561-450-6357. BRING YOUR OWN ... WHATEVER! The theater boasts cabaret-style table seating, where patrons can bring their own food and drinks, including alcohol. Music courtesy of KCC Productions.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQiINLnMJ_E

Mi2N Music PR



