MONDAY, JULY 22ND
Music Releases (more headlines) 07-12-2019

Contemporary Pop Artist Tom Goss Releases New Summer Hit "Quayside"

Website: http://www.TomGossMusic.com
os Angeles, CA - Garnering fans across the world, Tom Goss delivers the chill song of the summer season, "Quayside." Featuring Goss' smooth melodic voice, over a composure of contemporary synths and guitar, he tells listeners of his own personal and unique journey with love, as he navigates the terrain of a polyamorous relationship. "Quayside" is now available for download and streaming on digital music platforms worldwide.

Featuring acclaimed songwriter Gregory Douglass and produced by Ian Carmichael (One Dove, Lamb, The Orchids), "Quayside" tells the delicate story of diving into a polyamorous relationship, a journey littered with potential dangers. The track wrestles with Goss' own perceptions of love and relationships, providing a candid snapshot of his own life. "'Quayside' explores an entirely new set of boundaries that I encountered when visiting my lover at his home on a quayside in London for the first time," explains Goss. "I was concerned about being respectful to him, and his public (or daily life with his husband) while still being respectful to my own husband, and the love we've fostered for so many years." The track also offers a vivid portrayal of Goss' innate musical ability while playing guitar, keyboard and vocals. The song embodies the relaxed beachside vibe of a Jack Johnson meets the synth pallet of Robyn, hypnotizing listeners upon impact.

A prolific writer and performer, Tom Goss has released seven albums and played over a thousand shows in five countries and over one hundred cities. His work has been featured on ABC, HBO and Univision programs that span the globe, delighting his worldwide fan base. A college wrestler turned Catholic seminarian turned polyamorous gay songwriter; Tom Goss is well known in the LGBT world for his music videos for "Bears," "Round in All The Right Places," and his Dusty Springfield cover of "Son of a Preacher Man," which reimagines the video as a poignant ballad about two gay teens. His videos have been viewed more than 12 million times. Goss has been praised by press outlets such as The Washington Post, The Advocate, Instinct Magazine, The Daily Beast, Huff Post, Billboard and more.

"Quayside" is the first single off of Tom Goss' forthcoming album, Territories, due out later this year. Stream or download the single on available digital music platforms worldwide and keep up with Tom Goss and his future tour announcements at TomGossMusic.com.

Mi2N Music PR



