MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, JULY 22ND
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 07-13-2019

Dave Munsick Presents 'I Can Fly' - Off Of Upcoming Album 'Songteller'

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://thesongteller.com/
Music: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJ9BdK65XwQ
Optimism rests at the heart and soul of Dave Munsick’s unique Americana of “I Can Fly”. Full of such dazzling color the song opts for a spry tempo to lead it along. Arrangements have a great poignancy to them at times both drawing from a 70s singer-songwriter style as well as contemporaries like Lambchop. By nicely combining both the old and the new Dave Munsick crafts a track that feels timeless. The arrangement has a great deal of color while he incorporates so many instruments in such a lowkey fashion. Such a mellowed approach works wonders for the piece which lingers in the mind long after the song has ended.

Easily the highlight of the entire track comes from Dave Munsick’s assured vocals. With a subtle joy to them he sings from a life lived most fully. The sheer hope that radiates throughout gives it a sunny disposition. Reflective to its very core, the song explores the complicated emotions involved with trying to find something greater, with trying to embrace hope. Never an easy thing, Dave Munsick does the journey justice while it slowly builds and builds over the course of the song. Melodies are elaborated upon in such small yet significant ways.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJ9BdK65XwQ

Not a moment is wasted for he dives right into the groove. The tempo has a spaciousness to it allowing the guitars to truly glisten. Really though, the piece kicks into high-gear with the introduction of his reassuring vocals. The piano serves as punctuation, adding to the overall emotional impact of the piece. Keenly balanced the song has a completive quality to it while it looks forward. Remarking upon the slow yet steady march towards a better life, the song’s patience proves to be an important ally. Throughout the piece Dave Munsick makes sure that every single element comes into place in such a careful fashion, for by the end it feels so easy and effortless.

“I Can Fly” shows off the uncanny chops of Dave Munsick crafting something that has such a delicate deliberate cadence to it, of looking back on a life and looking forward to what comes next

http://thesongteller.com/

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR



Latido Music Announces Advisory Board - Notable Execs From Univision, Warner Bros., Cinedigm

Roger D'arcy Releases "Velvet Ghosts"

Twisted Dee Remix Of "Share That Love/What The World Needs Now Is Love"

Opportunity Now Open For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Transcendence 2.0: Louiz Banks Pays Tribute To Oscar Peterson

VidaPrimo Launches Television Network Latido Music

Need New Beats? Make Them With XYbeatZ!



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.