MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, JULY 22ND
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 07-13-2019

NYC's DJ Dirty Vibezs Set To Release "No Genre" Album In August

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.dirtyvibezs.com/
DJ Dirty Vibezs brings his world renown sound to an album with no boundaries. DJ Dirty Vibezs’ busy schedule DJing in NYC, at some of their most prominent clubs, has only polished his talent. His amazing knowledge and combination of genres and styles can be heard in many of the City’s hottest clubs. For a taste of some of that energy he has mixes online for listeners eager to hear what gets the dance floor in constant motion: https://www.dirtyvibezs.com/mixes.

Being boundless expands beyond sonics: Billboard Magazine recently discovered that EDM started in Jamaica, in the form of Dub and sound systems. Dub music is still very relevant since most of Skrillex’s music includes samples from Dub music. This is why Dirty Vibezs believes the concept and title of his new ‘NO GENRE’ album will bring EDM music home to its roots. On ‘NO GENRE’ he enlists the help of Kodat, Nevada’s rising star in EDM/House and Trap. Their relationship began towards the end of 2018 through direct messages on Instagram, sharing tracks back and forth and working on numerous collaborations. Kodat, who dropped out of college to pursue music, dove in head first and dedicated his life to sharpening his craft.

‘NO GENRE,’ set to be released August 13th 2019, is mainly EDM, Future Bass & Trap music mixed with Reggae, Rap and Pop Vocals. If fans of music were intrigued by the combination of Country and Rap on the hit, ‘Old Town Road,’ then they should prepare to unravel another musical mystery with ‘NO GENRE.' It is an amalgamation of everything exciting in dance music.

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR



Latido Music Announces Advisory Board - Notable Execs From Univision, Warner Bros., Cinedigm

Roger D'arcy Releases "Velvet Ghosts"

Twisted Dee Remix Of "Share That Love/What The World Needs Now Is Love"

Opportunity Now Open For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Transcendence 2.0: Louiz Banks Pays Tribute To Oscar Peterson

VidaPrimo Launches Television Network Latido Music

Need New Beats? Make Them With XYbeatZ!



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.