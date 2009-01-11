MI2N
Los Angeles, CA - Arthur Adams has had a musical career that would make even the hardest blues cynic smile. Beginning as a solo artist in the ‘60s and ‘70s, Adams quickly made a name for himself as both an exceedingly talented songwriter as well as a riveting performer. His list of collaborators includes such luminaries as B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt (on her Grammy award-winning album Nick Of Time), Nina Simone, Keb’ Mo’, Dr. John, Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, and many others. In recent years, he has teamed with Los Angeles indie label Cleopatra Records for reissues of his early albums as well as 2017’s Look What The Blues Has Done For Me and a special guest appearance this year on the new Mitch Ryder album Detroit Breakout! And on July 19, Adams will release his newest effort Here To Make You Feel Good, which will be available on CD and digital everythwere!

The new album could be Adams’ most uplifting, catchy and danceable set of tunes since his 1981 jazz-funk single “You Got The Floor” hit the #1 spot on the UK Disco chart. “Sweet Spot” celebrates the joy to be found in long-term romance while “Gonna Make Some Money” captures the (near) universal experience of grinding every day to get that bread. But make no mistake about it, this album is blues through and through, from Adams’ deeply soulful voice on “Forgive Me” to his incredible playing on “Tear The House Down.” Longtime fans and newcomers will find much to love in this new set of tunes.

The artist himself has this to say about the album: “I have recorded and released many albums during my career. When I listen to Here to Make You Feel Good, I just can't stop. Lend an ear and you will hear, this album is the cream of the crop!”

And be sure to catch Adams performing live on his FINAL run of shows beginning with these two (with more to come!):

Monday, July 22, 2019 - Maui Sugar Mill - Tarzana, CA
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - The Write-Off Room - Woodland Hills, CA

Track List:
1. Tear The House Down
2. Full Of Fire
3. Sweet Spot
4. Pretty Lady
5. Forgive Me
6. Gonna Make Some Money
7. Enjoy Each Moment
8. By Myself
9. Here To Make You Feel Good
10. A Little Dab Will Do Ya

Buy the CD:
Buy the digital version: https://orcd.co/arthuradamsheretomakeyoufeelgood

Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com

