Band News (more headlines) 07-15-2019 UG! COMEDY SHOW!! NOW @ Drexler’s: Tuesday July 16th, 2019 Ed. Website: http://ugcomedyshow.tumblr.com/

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! NOW @ Drexler’s: Tuesday July 16th, 2019 ed.



Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!



UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler’s

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)

Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226

Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue



This Week’s Guests: (Tuesday July 16th, 2019 ed.):



Numero Uno Hermano Gabe Pacheco!

#Beardgang Boris Khaykin!

Chi-Town Rep Malic White!

Sweetheart Jessica Rotondi!

Versatile Will Abeles!

Real Deal Jen Mutascio!

& Tall Tim McLaughlin!



Featuring Special Guest Host Yemi Afolabi!

Featuring The Immortal Todd Montesi!

& The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner!!

Plus Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!!!

#UGIT

back | top

