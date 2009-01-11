MI2N
Band News

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! NOW @ Drexler’s: Tuesday July 16th, 2019 Ed.

Website: http://ugcomedyshow.tumblr.com/
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! NOW @ Drexler’s: Tuesday July 16th, 2019 ed.

Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler’s
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)
Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.
For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226
Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue

This Week’s Guests: (Tuesday July 16th, 2019 ed.):

Numero Uno Hermano Gabe Pacheco!
#Beardgang Boris Khaykin!
Chi-Town Rep Malic White!
Sweetheart Jessica Rotondi!
Versatile Will Abeles!
Real Deal Jen Mutascio!
& Tall Tim McLaughlin!

Featuring Special Guest Host Yemi Afolabi!
Featuring The Immortal Todd Montesi!
& The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner!!
Plus Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!!!
#UGIT

