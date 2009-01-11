Music Releases (more headlines) 07-15-2019 Prism Sound Appoints Digital Media Technology

Industry leading professional audio manufacturer Prism Sound, part of the Audio Squadron collaboration, is delighted to announce it has appointed Digital Media Technology Co. Ltd. (DMT) as its exclusive distribution partner for the People’s Republic of China. This new appointment will strengthen the presence and customer support for Prism Sound in China.



Digital Media Technology Co. Ltd. (DMT) was founded in Hong Kong in 1990 and specialises in the distribution of high-end equipment that enhances the quality and efficiency of workflows. The company provides turnkey solutions for professional audio and video systems for radio and television broadcasting, film production, music recording and post production, internet broadcasting, and live sound and installation. DMT offers a wide range of support and consultation services including training. Headquartered in Hong Kong, DMT has opened several satellite offices throughout China including offices in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.



‘We are delighted to be representing Prism Sound in the People’s Republic of China. Prism Sound are very well-respected by audio professionals around the world and they complement our existing high-end audio brands very well’ explains Owner and Managing Director Clement Choi. Chris Fish Technical Director added ‘Prism Sound convertors are legendary. We always strive to offer the best products to our clients to help set them apart from their competition and are excited about what the future holds with this partnership.’



DMT will now exclusively represent Prism Sound and its full product portfolio including the legendary flagship ADA-8XR multi-channel converter and the Lyra, Titan and Atlas interfaces. Both Titan and Atlas have recently added Dante support, opening new industry sectors for the award-winning interfaces. DMT will also serve as an officially authorised reseller for the SADiE range of audio editors and workstations.



Mark Evans, Prism Sound & Audio Squadron adds: ‘We’re really excited to be working with one of the regions most respected and trusted distribution powerhouses. Prism Sound products have long been one of the most trusted Audio brands so working with DMT, a company that shares our focus on delivering high quality products to industry professionals backed up with exemplary aftersales support, makes them DMT perfect match for us.’

