Music Events (more headlines) 07-15-2019 Ancient Future Summer Festival Dates

Website: http://www.ancient-future.com/pr_7_28_19-9_1_19.html

Music: http://youtu.be/IlYfQ50MGDw

As part of the celebration of their 40th season of world fusion music, Ancient Future will return to perform at Festival Mozaic and Music at the Mine, two beloved outdoor music festivals, for the first time in over a decade.



Festival Mozaic, San Luis Obispo, July 28



Ancient Future

Featuring Matthew Montfort (scalloped fretboard guitar), Jim Hurley (violin), Doug McKeehan (keys), and Vishal Nagar (tabla)

Sunday, July 28, 2019, 5 PM

Festival Mozaic

UnCLASSICAL SERIES

See Canyon Fruit Ranch

2345 See Canyon Road

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Tix: $45 grass, $60 table (sold out)

Ticket URL: http://www.festivalmozaic.com/event/afb979d7b66aa34682c617ae0df601be

Venue Email: http://www.festivalmozaic.com

Facebook Event URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/523739858157688



Ancient Future returns to perform at Festival Mozaic for the first time since 2001. Their show features the historic 'World Without Walls' lineup of Matthew Montfort on scalloped fretboard guitar, Jim Hurley on violin, Doug McKeehan on keyboards, plus Indian tabla master Vishal Nagar filling in for tabla master Zakir Hussain, who played on their World Without Walls release.



Montfort, Hurley, and McKeehan played well over a hundred concerts together on tours from 1988 to 1995. In 2011, they reunited to perform at venues such as the famed Yoshi's Jazz Club. In honor of the reunion concerts, World Without Walls was released digitally by Capitol Records for the first time ever at major digital retailers such as iTunes. Twenty two years after its initial release in 1990, broadcasters worldwide voted the record as one of the top 5 world music releases of 2012. Their uptempo virtuoso world fusion music is an exhilarating mix of jazz improvisation with the exciting rhythms, exotic sounds, and enchanting melodies of world music.



Kentucky Mine Amphitheater, Sierra City, September 1



Ancient Future

Featuring Matthew Montfort (scalloped fretboard guitar), Doug McKeehan (keys), and Abbos Kosimov (doyra, percussion)

Sunday, September 1, 3 PM

Music at the Mine

Kentucky Mine Amphitheater

100 Kentucky Mine Rd.

Sierra City, CA 96125

Tix: $22 adv., $25 door, $10 kids 7 to 17 years old. Kids 6 and under are FREE!

Ticket URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ancient-future-tickets-58943375222

Venue Email: cstockrock@gmail.com

Venue Phone: 530-862-1076 (Chris Stockdale)

Facebook Event URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/584815992045635



Ancient Future returns to perform at the Music at the Mine series at the Kentucky Mine Amphitheater for the first time since 2000. This uptempo program features world guitar pioneer Matthew Montfort, virtuoso keyboardist Doug McKeehan, and international percussion phenomenon Abbos Kosimov, an ambassador of Uzbek culture who is known for throwing his drums in the air during his awe inspiring solos. Abbos Kosimov is a master of the doyra (frame drum with metal rings), which he has taken to unprecedented new heights through his work with Indian tabla master Zakir Hussain. When asked about doyra, Abbos said: "Uzbek culture and national identity is deeply rooted in its music and dance traditions. Dorya is my life and I cannot live without it." This dance of the doyra is augmented melodically and harmonically by Matthew Montfort and Doug McKeehan, producing energetic music that is exotic, and familiar all at the same time.



