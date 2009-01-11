MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, JULY 22ND
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Events (more headlines) 07-15-2019

Ancient Future Summer Festival Dates

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.ancient-future.com/pr_7_28_19-9_1_19.html
Music: http://youtu.be/IlYfQ50MGDw
As part of the celebration of their 40th season of world fusion music, Ancient Future will return to perform at Festival Mozaic and Music at the Mine, two beloved outdoor music festivals, for the first time in over a decade.

Sunday, July 28, 2019, 5 PM, Ancient Future Quartet with Matthew Montfort (scalloped fretboard guitar), Doug McKeehan (keys), Jim Hurley (violin), and Vishal Nagar (tabla), Festival Mozaic, See Canyon Fruit Ranch, 2345 See Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405. Tix: $45 grass, $60 table (sold out). Buy Tix: http://www.festivalmozaic.com/event/afb979d7b66aa34682c617ae0df601be

Sunday, September 1, 3 PM, Ancient Future Trio with Matthew Montfort (scalloped fretboard guitar), Doug McKeehan (keys), and Abbos Kosimov (doyra, percussion), Music at the Mine, Kentucky Mine Amphitheater, 100 Kentucky Mine Rd., Sierra City, CA 96125. Tix: $22 adv., $25 door, $10 kids 7 to 17 years old. Kids 6 and under are FREE! Buy Tix: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ancient-future-tickets-58943375222

Festival Mozaic, San Luis Obispo, July 28

Ancient Future
Featuring Matthew Montfort (scalloped fretboard guitar), Jim Hurley (violin), Doug McKeehan (keys), and Vishal Nagar (tabla)
Sunday, July 28, 2019, 5 PM
Festival Mozaic
UnCLASSICAL SERIES
See Canyon Fruit Ranch
2345 See Canyon Road
San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
Tix: $45 grass, $60 table (sold out)
Ticket URL: http://www.festivalmozaic.com/event/afb979d7b66aa34682c617ae0df601be
Venue Email: http://www.festivalmozaic.com
Facebook Event URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/523739858157688

Ancient Future returns to perform at Festival Mozaic for the first time since 2001. Their show features the historic 'World Without Walls' lineup of Matthew Montfort on scalloped fretboard guitar, Jim Hurley on violin, Doug McKeehan on keyboards, plus Indian tabla master Vishal Nagar filling in for tabla master Zakir Hussain, who played on their World Without Walls release.

Montfort, Hurley, and McKeehan played well over a hundred concerts together on tours from 1988 to 1995. In 2011, they reunited to perform at venues such as the famed Yoshi's Jazz Club. In honor of the reunion concerts, World Without Walls was released digitally by Capitol Records for the first time ever at major digital retailers such as iTunes. Twenty two years after its initial release in 1990, broadcasters worldwide voted the record as one of the top 5 world music releases of 2012. Their uptempo virtuoso world fusion music is an exhilarating mix of jazz improvisation with the exciting rhythms, exotic sounds, and enchanting melodies of world music.

Kentucky Mine Amphitheater, Sierra City, September 1

Ancient Future
Featuring Matthew Montfort (scalloped fretboard guitar), Doug McKeehan (keys), and Abbos Kosimov (doyra, percussion)
Sunday, September 1, 3 PM
Music at the Mine
Kentucky Mine Amphitheater
100 Kentucky Mine Rd.
Sierra City, CA 96125
Tix: $22 adv., $25 door, $10 kids 7 to 17 years old. Kids 6 and under are FREE!
Ticket URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ancient-future-tickets-58943375222
Venue Email: cstockrock@gmail.com
Venue Phone: 530-862-1076 (Chris Stockdale)
Facebook Event URL: https://www.facebook.com/events/584815992045635

Ancient Future returns to perform at the Music at the Mine series at the Kentucky Mine Amphitheater for the first time since 2000. This uptempo program features world guitar pioneer Matthew Montfort, virtuoso keyboardist Doug McKeehan, and international percussion phenomenon Abbos Kosimov, an ambassador of Uzbek culture who is known for throwing his drums in the air during his awe inspiring solos. Abbos Kosimov is a master of the doyra (frame drum with metal rings), which he has taken to unprecedented new heights through his work with Indian tabla master Zakir Hussain. When asked about doyra, Abbos said: "Uzbek culture and national identity is deeply rooted in its music and dance traditions. Dorya is my life and I cannot live without it." This dance of the doyra is augmented melodically and harmonically by Matthew Montfort and Doug McKeehan, producing energetic music that is exotic, and familiar all at the same time.

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR



Latido Music Announces Advisory Board - Notable Execs From Univision, Warner Bros., Cinedigm

Roger D'arcy Releases "Velvet Ghosts"

Twisted Dee Remix Of "Share That Love/What The World Needs Now Is Love"

Opportunity Now Open For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Transcendence 2.0: Louiz Banks Pays Tribute To Oscar Peterson

VidaPrimo Launches Television Network Latido Music

Need New Beats? Make Them With XYbeatZ!



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.