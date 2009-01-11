MI2N
64 Audio Spotlights In-Ear Monitor Technologies During 2019 Summer NAMM Show

Website: http://www.64audio.com
VANCOUVER, Wash., July 15, 2019 - 64 Audio, the leader in custom and universal fit in-ear monitors, is proud to announce it will have personnel on-hand to discuss the company’s featured and proprietary in-ear monitor technologies during the 2019 Summer NAMM Show, held in Nashville, Tenn. July 18-20 at the Music City Center, booth # 236.

“We are excited to present and discuss numerous technologies at the 2019 Summer NAMM Show that have allowed 64 Audio’s award-winning IEMs to stand out from the crowd,” Vitaliy Belonozhko, 64 Audio founder and chief sound designer. “2018 saw tremendous growth in many of 64 Audio’s key in-ear monitor product categories, both with new products themselves, as well as updating existing popular products with these new technologies.”

tiaTM is a technology exclusive to 64 Audio that works by eliminating sound-altering tubes and dampers. Sound produced by the tia system is able to disperse freely and effortlessly, yielding an incredibly smooth and musical frequency response. Two major elements of the tia system include the tia high driver and the tia single bore design.

64 Audio’s patent-pending apex™ (Air Pressure Exchange) Technology is a pneumatically interactive vent that dramatically reduces listening fatigue by releasing sound pressure that is inherent in other earphone designs.

LID™ is a technology exclusive to 64 Audio that ensures a consistent frequency response regardless of the source, making it perfect for musicians plugging into a variety of equipment.

3D-Fit™ is 64 Audio’s proprietary 3D printing process that results in a personalized fit not found in any other IEM.

“2019 has seen 64 Audio stay at the forefront of IEM design by continuing to develop innovative technologies that push the boundaries of the experience IEMs can deliver to our professional audio customers,” concluded Belonozhko.

From studio to stage to sophisticated home audio environments, 64 Audio has created the industry’s most innovative universal and custom-built in-ear monitors available to date. Founded by Vitaliy Belonozhko in 2010, a sound engineer who has been working with musicians and production companies for nearly two decades, he discovered the advantages of IEMs over traditional floor “wedges” and recognized that a better solution to in-ear monitoring was needed. Today, 64 Audio supplies products worldwide to some of the best-known musicians, singers, and engineers in the world, as well as discerning audiophiles who demand nothing but the best sound reproduction from their systems. With new and unrivaled technologies such as apex™, LID™, and tia™ and 3D-Fit™, 64 Audio excels in challenging traditional earphone designs to bring-to-market unique and innovative audio products.

For details about these technologies and 64 Audio’s full product line, please visit www.64audio.com.

About 64 Audio
64 Audio was founded by Vitaliy Belonozhko, a sound engineer who has been working with musicians and production companies for nearly two decades. He discovered the advantages of IEMs over traditional floor “wedges” and recognized that a better solution to in-ear monitoring was needed. Today, with a staff of over 70 people and a team of some of the best minds, 64 Audio has become the most innovative in-ear monitor manufacturer in the industry, supplying products worldwide and to some of the best-known bands and engineers in the world. With new and unrivaled technologies such as apex, LID, and tia, 64 Audio excels in challenging traditional earphone designs to bring-to-market unique and innovative audio products.

