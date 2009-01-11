MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, JULY 22ND
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 07-15-2019

Babylon A.D. Frontman Derek Davis Follows #1 ITunes Blues Success With “Death Letter” Cover

Bookmark and Share
Email: michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Website: http://www.derekdavismusic.com/
Fresh off the success of Derek Davis’ #1 iTunes Blues Songs chart single, “Mississippi Mud” comes the latest single and video release from his critically acclaimed album, “Resonator Blues.” Davis digs deep into the delta blues catalog to unleash a cover of Son House’s signature song, “Death Letter.” The video was released on July 15th, 2019.

Watch “Death Letter” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6JFM8yU4mY.

Lyrically, the song is about a man who learns of the death of the woman he loves through a letter delivered to him early in the morning. The narrator later views her body on the cooling board at the morgue, attends her funeral and returns to his home in a state of depression.

ABOUT DEREK DAVIS: After relocating to Los Angeles in 1989, Davis and his newly formed rock band Babylon A.D. soon caught the attention of the legendary music mogul Clive Davis, who signed the band to a recording contract with Arista Records at a private showcase. While at Arista Records, Babylon A.D. released two critically acclaimed albums: The self-titled “Babylon A.D.” in 1990, which reached gold status, and “Nothing Sacred” in 1992. The band’s first release produced three Top 10 songs on the A.O.R Metal charts: “Bang Go the Bells,” “Hammer Swings Down,” and “Kid Goes Wild.” Featuring the late, great Sam Kinison, It was also the trailer track in the Orion Pictures film “RoboCop 2”. The band’s sophomore release “Nothing Sacred” produced two more Top 10 metal rockers: “Bad Blood” and “So Savage The Heart.” With strong video rotation on MTV and constant touring, Babylon A.D. soon became one of hard rock fans’ most popular bands.

Website: http://derekdavismusic.com/ -Trax/Videos/Shows


http://www.facebook.com/derekdavismusicpage

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR



Latido Music Announces Advisory Board - Notable Execs From Univision, Warner Bros., Cinedigm

Roger D'arcy Releases "Velvet Ghosts"

Twisted Dee Remix Of "Share That Love/What The World Needs Now Is Love"

Opportunity Now Open For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Transcendence 2.0: Louiz Banks Pays Tribute To Oscar Peterson

VidaPrimo Launches Television Network Latido Music

Need New Beats? Make Them With XYbeatZ!



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.