07-15-2019 Babylon A.D. Frontman Derek Davis Follows #1 ITunes Blues Success With "Death Letter" Cover Email: michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Website: http://www.derekdavismusic.com/

Fresh off the success of Derek Davis’ #1 iTunes Blues Songs chart single, “Mississippi Mud” comes the latest single and video release from his critically acclaimed album, “Resonator Blues.” Davis digs deep into the delta blues catalog to unleash a cover of Son House’s signature song, “Death Letter.” The video was released on July 15th, 2019.



Watch “Death Letter” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6JFM8yU4mY.



Lyrically, the song is about a man who learns of the death of the woman he loves through a letter delivered to him early in the morning. The narrator later views her body on the cooling board at the morgue, attends her funeral and returns to his home in a state of depression.



ABOUT DEREK DAVIS: After relocating to Los Angeles in 1989, Davis and his newly formed rock band Babylon A.D. soon caught the attention of the legendary music mogul Clive Davis, who signed the band to a recording contract with Arista Records at a private showcase. While at Arista Records, Babylon A.D. released two critically acclaimed albums: The self-titled “Babylon A.D.” in 1990, which reached gold status, and “Nothing Sacred” in 1992. The band’s first release produced three Top 10 songs on the A.O.R Metal charts: “Bang Go the Bells,” “Hammer Swings Down,” and “Kid Goes Wild.” Featuring the late, great Sam Kinison, It was also the trailer track in the Orion Pictures film “RoboCop 2”. The band’s sophomore release “Nothing Sacred” produced two more Top 10 metal rockers: “Bad Blood” and “So Savage The Heart.” With strong video rotation on MTV and constant touring, Babylon A.D. soon became one of hard rock fans’ most popular bands.



Website: http://derekdavismusic.com/ -Trax/Videos/Shows





http://www.facebook.com/derekdavismusicpage



