Progressive Metal Prodigies SIFTING Announce New Album The Infinite Loop Out September 27, New Music Video & Single

 July 15, 2019

Progressive metal prodigies SIFTING announce new album The Infinite Loop out September 27, new music video & single

Album produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence, Poison the Well), and mixed by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist)

Watch the new music video, ‘A Critical Affair’ via YouTube, stream the single at Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer

Pre-orders for The Infinite Loop now available at this location

The-Infinite-Loop-by-Sifting-cover-art-1600-360x360
 Los Angeles, CA - Progressive metal prodigies Sifting will release their upcoming third full-length album entitled The Infinite Loop on September 27, 2019 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence, Poison the Well), mixed & mastered by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist), and the album's artwork was designed by Jimmy León. See below for the full track listing…

The Infinite Loop is a masterpiece of progressive metal featuring seventy minutes of mind-blowing jedi-like musicianship perhaps only rivaled by the likes of Rush, Megadeth, Dream Theater, or Metallica. That's a big statement to make, but if one takes the time to listen, the songs on this album back it up. The first single "A Critical Affair" simply shreds the listener's ears with fast-paced finger-twisting riffs and unbelievable drumbeats that one would think could only be performed by a human-octopus hybrid. The second single entitled "Stop Calling Me Liberty" could very well be considered a modern-day masterpiece with its pummeling verse-chorus-verse structure, insanely epic guitar solos, and acoustic reprieve in the middle of the song. More importantly however, are the lyrics in which The Statue of Liberty comes to life and tells the world how the concept of liberty has been adulterated towards the agenda of the first-world elites. The third single "Enough" takes things down a notch and tackles the scandal of college admissions and parents providing material necessities to their children instead of what they really need – quality company, love, affection, and acceptance. Other highlights on the album include "Ghost of A Lie" which features Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, Dream Theater) on keyboards, and of course the title track "The Infinite Loop". One could go on and on about each song on this album, as there's just so damn much to say about it but in the end… you just NEED to listen to it for yourself. Open your mind to something new and discover the magic of Sifting.

The band have also revealed the first music video from the album for the single “A Critical Affair” and it was directed by Alejandro Fumero Gil. Watch it right now at this location.

Sifting-A-Critical-Affair-music-video-01-702x336
 "A Critical Affair is a song about the world we live in today, a place that beats you down, scares you and tests your limits" says front man Eduardo Gil. "The only path to enlightenment is to stand up for yourself and raise your voice against the injustice. The voice of protest is the weapon of the people! Regardless of your origins, or what you have done, make your voice heard and take action to preserve the future for our children!"

Pre-order the album on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, or CD and stream the singles via Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more here.

For more information on Sifting, please visit them on FacebookInstagram, Twitter or Eclipse Records, and follow them on SpotifyApple Music or Deezer.



The Infinite Loop track listing

01. Agony

02. A Critical Affair

03. Enough

04. Stop Calling Me Liberty

05. The Fifth Element

06. What If (Dichotomy)

07. To Who I Am

08. Ghost Of A Lie (feat. Derek Sherinian)

09. Emotionless Shells

10. The Infinite Loop



Sifting tour dates (tickets)

August 6 – Hollywood, CA @ The Viper Room w/ 3rd Ear Experience



Sifting discography

Not From Here (LP) - 2017

All the Hated (LP) - 2013



Sifting Lineup

Eduardo Osuna Gil (guitar & vocals), Joey Aguirre (drums), Wins Jarquin (bass), Xavi Leon (guitars) 



Media Assets (all okay to post/embed online):

YouTube (‘A Critical Affair’ video) -  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fDV82ujkiU

Music Video still - https://www.eclipserecords.com/wp-content/uploads/Sifting-A-Critical-Affair-music-video-01.jpg

Spotify (‘A Critical Affair’ single) – https://spoti.fi/2Lkc5QA

Apple Music (‘A Critical Affair’ single) – https://apple.co/2G7zmkE

Cover art ‘A Critical Affair’ - https://www.eclipserecords.com/wp-content/uploads/The-Infinite-Loop-by-Sifting-cover-art-1600-702x702.jpg

Band photo (Credit: Ariana Rose) – https://www.eclipserecords.com/wp-content/uploads/Sifting-2019-07-promo-pic-04-photo-credit-Ariana-Rose-702x336.jpg

News source – https://www.eclipserecords.com/news/sifting-announce-infinite-loop-album/



Suggested tweet: 

(click to tweet) WATCH @siftingofficial shred your ears w/ finger-twisting riffs and unbelievable beats in 'A Critical Affair' music video, new album 'The Infinite Loop' out September 27 via @eclipserecords more at http://eclp.se/7-vq3



Contact:

Chris Poland (Worldwide Press) - press@eclipserecords / +1-973-492-1976

Ken Colgate (Worldwide Radio) - radio@eclipserecords / +1-973-492-1976



About Eclipse Records:

Founded in 1997, Eclipse Records is a boutique independent record company distributed by The Orchard, and focused upon heavy metal & rock music, best known for discovering & developing artists such as Mushroomhead, A Breach of Silence, Bobaflex, Scum of the Earth, and many others.


