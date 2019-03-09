MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Business News (more headlines) 09-03-2019

Ordior Recovers Unclaimed And Unpaid Royalties Of Over $125,000!

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.ordior.com/
Music: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StNKwjanN44
PRESS RELEASE, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, 27th August 2019, Ordior has recovered unclaimed and unpaid royalties of over $125,000 for Blue Pie Records USA and their priority artists for the 1st Quarter of 2019! Working tirelessly with the Blue Pie Records team, the Ordior Royalty Vault administration software and its global rights management partner network have been able to recover the lost funds for their rightful owners, and the numerous artists concerned are sure to be overjoyed.

These unpaid and unclaimed royalties were held up due to issues like:
• Artist names being spelled incorrectly.
• Sound Exchange royalties being claimed by incorrect parties.
• Sync licensing royalties being paid to the wrong entities.
• Back-end mechanical copyright payments not being recorded properly.
• Distribution royalties being either held in suspense or paid to the wrong entities.
• ASCAP titles not being registered properly.
• Songs not being registered in any of the correct rights-management societies.
• And many other issues.
The Ordior team works around the clock to make sure that not only are the songs registered correctly with the appropriate rights-management societies, but that royalties flow through to the correct artists and labels! If you stop and think for a moment about how many songs you know that are called “Summertime”, “Winter”, “Love Me”, or “Love You”, you start to see the true scope of this task! On one very complicated rights-management collections issue, we have 25 ISRC codes and 6 UPC codes allocated to the song “Downtown”, written by Tony Hatch, and made famous in 2003 by The OUTpsiDER.

It’s a complicated world, but thankfully Ordior and our team are here to help navigate these choppy waters in the worlds of copyright, royalty collection, and rights administration. Ordior would like to thank Patrick Matthias AKA Password, BlackFaceNaija and African China for entrusting their life’s works to be managed and administered by our royalty vault system! They can now rest easy, knowing the fruits of the labour spent on creating their quality content is now in the proper hands- their own! With this successful leap in the partnership between Blue Pie and Ordior, and with the milestones that Ordior has been encountering on its never-ending voyage recently, the future of our little corner of the music industry looks very bright indeed!

If you would like to know more about Ordior and how we can help you, please email sales@ordior.com
For an unabridged version of this article with some sweet music, check out www.ordior.com/news/ordior-recovers-unclaimed-and-unpaid-royalties-of-over-125000/
****************************************************************************


ABOUT ORDIOR:
www.ordior.com
Ordior is a software company designed to meet the very specific needs of content owners all over the world. Our systems have been designed to allow content companies - large or small - to outsource all of the tasks that sit between the content sale and distribution of funds - the entire chain of royalty collection, accounting, reporting and distribution. Ordior is committed to developing and maintaining systems that are several generations ahead of those currently employed in the content industries. And best of all, we will continue to evolve with the digital economy, accommodating new business models and income streams as they come to market.

Ordior is a pioneer and a global leader in the field of unified messaging and broadcast messaging. Our management team has built systems for Fortune 500 companies and Australia's top 1000 companies. Ordior works to develop new systems and applications to provide our users with a better system and to innovate new applications. This all spells growth and profits for our customers.
We operate the most advanced messaging systems developed in conjunction with our global partners. The improvements we make through our partners are delivered as free system upgrades to our customers ensuring they have access to the best messaging functionality and integrated service support. We seek to work with similar companies in ventures that extend product delivery or provide key channels to market.


************************************************************************
Contact Details:

Ordior AUS- Head Office
Press and Media Manager
Unit 20 No 112 McEvoy Street
Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
P: + 61 2 9310 0155
F: + 61 2 9310 0166
E: sales@ordior.com
W: www.ordior.com


Ordior USA- Regional Office
Jon Taber
VP Business Development USA
Sacrimento CA USA
P: + 1 (916) 648 0102
F: + 1 (916) 648 0102
E: jon@ordior.com
W: www.ordior.com

************************************************************************

Search “Ordior” in Google for more information.

***END***

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


Nat Jay Releases First Single "Sleep" Off Forthcoming Full-length Album

Ananya Joins Forces With Sean Kingston For 'Day Goes By'

Xprnc Media Announces The 'Rise Above - ON TOUR' Marketing Program Empowering Artists To Directly Connect With Fans In-store At Media Retail

WE BELONG: Marina V & Dan Navarro Release A Beautiful Rendition Of Pat Benatar's Hit

MarilynMusic News September 2019

ProgStock Festival, The American Northeast's Only Progressive Rock Music Festival, Returns To The Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, NJ, October 11-13, 2019

PaTRAM Institute To Record Next CD In Saratov, Russia, Accompanied By The Wonderworking Kursk Root Icon Of The Mother Of God



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.