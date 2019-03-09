Career Announcements (more headlines) 09-03-2019 Welcoming Edmund Cotter To The Ordior Team!

Website: http://www.ordior.com/

Music: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKvPoxp3aVk

PRESS RELEASE, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, 27th August 2019: Edmund Cotter has been working with the DJ Central, Ordior, and Blue Pie teams for over a year now, and it’s time to give him an official warm welcome! Edmund is our media manager, and has used his organisational skills to their full extent ever since he started here. He advanced to his current role in January 2019, and before that he worked as a standard content coder, organising messy content in backlogged catalogues.

From there he advanced into a paid role, and has used his organisational skills and attention to detail to keep an enormous database of music and artists orderly and under control. He later transitioned into his current role of media manager, and continues to use his organisational skills to the fullest.

Edmund is responsible for the company’s media, including:

• Managing social media profiles and maintaining relationships with their respective fanbases through hundreds of one-on-one conversations.

• Organising spreadsheets of artist catalogues, tour dates, social media reach trends, and other complex data.

• Putting his creative writing skills to work by writing and editing artist bios, new releases, technical manuals for new employees, and articles.

• Planning with his team on how best to promote new music releases on social media

• Managing the promotion and social media of viral artists such as DL Down3r and building connections with them.

• Catalogue organisation and uploading when required, per his previous role.

• And many other miscellaneous tasks.

We’re glad to have Edmund on the team, and welcoming him into his role officially is an important day for him. We’re hoping to see him go far in this role.





To read the unabridged article from Ordior, click here: http://www.ordior.com/news/welcoming-edmund-cotter-to-the-ordior-team/





****************************************************************************





ABOUT ORDIOR:

www.ordior.com

Ordior is a software company designed to meet the very specific needs of content owners all over the world. Our systems have been designed to allow content companies - large or small - to outsource all the tasks that sit between the content sale and distribution of funds - the entire chain of royalty collection, accounting, reporting and distribution. Ordior is committed to developing and maintaining systems that are several generations ahead of those currently employed in the content industries. And best of all, we will continue to evolve with the digital economy, accommodating new business models and income streams as they come to market.



Ordior is a pioneer and a global leader in the field of unified messaging and broadcast messaging. Our management team has built systems for Fortune 500 companies and Australia's top 1000 companies. Ordior works to develop new systems and applications to provide our users with a better system and to innovate new applications. This all spells growth and profits for our customers.

We operate the most advanced messaging systems developed in conjunction with our global partners. The improvements we make through our partners are delivered as free system upgrades to our customers ensuring they have access to the best messaging functionality and integrated service support. We seek to work with similar companies in ventures that extend product delivery or provide key channels to market.





************************************************************************

Contact Details:



Ordior AUS- Head Office

Press and Media Manager

Unit 20 No 112 McEvoy Street

Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia

P: + 61 2 9310 0155

F: + 61 2 9310 0166

E: sales@ordior.com

W: www.ordior.com





Ordior USA- Regional Office

Jon Taber

VP Business Development USA

Sacrimento CA USA

P: + 1 (916) 648 0102

F: + 1 (916) 648 0102

E: jon@ordior.com

W: www.ordior.com



************************************************************************



Search “Ordior” in Google for more information.



***END***

back | top

