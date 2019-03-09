Business News (more headlines) 09-03-2019 Welcome African China To The Ordior Rights Management Roster!

PRESS RELEASE, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, July 2019, Ordior has signed African China for a world wide exclusive publishing and administration agreement! The Ordior team has been successful in recovering unclaimed YouTube and performance royalties, and payments are already flowing to African China, to his great delight. We’re beyond honoured to accept an artist of his caliber onto our musical roster. The name African China stands for: African Children Have Ideas Natural for African. A sincere nod to the earnest point of view of a child, a raw, natural kind of wisdom that may just be the key to our futures. And this brand of sentiment echoes true in the rest of African China’s works!



The best way to discover him is most likely through this- a list of his most popular tracks on Spotify, with “Mr President” at the very top at the time of writing- it’s the most frequently played song right now. But “If You Love Somebody” has more plays overall from its limelight in the past!

African China is no stranger to political commentary or amazing music- his special brand of reggae-inspired afropop has drawn attention to his work worldwide! Whether you’re into religious tribute, politically charged music, or just good music to dance and sway to in general, African China has something for you! Whatever you’re after from African China, he’s here to deliver it with one particular niche that he excels greatly in- and that, simply put, is good music of all kinds!



ABOUT ORDIOR:

www.ordior.com

Ordior is a software company designed to meet the very specific needs of content owners all over the world. Our systems have been designed to allow content companies - large or small - to outsource all of the tasks that sit between the content sale and distribution of funds - the entire chain of royalty collection, accounting, reporting and distribution. Ordior is committed to developing and maintaining systems that are several generations ahead of those currently employed in the content industries. And best of all, we will continue to evolve with the digital economy, accommodating new business models and income streams as they come to market.



Ordior is a pioneer and a global leader in the field of unified messaging and broadcast messaging. Our management team has built systems for Fortune 500 companies and Australia's top 1000 companies. Ordior works to develop new systems and applications to provide our users with a better system and to innovate new applications. This all spells growth and profits for our customers.

We operate the most advanced messaging systems developed in conjunction with our global partners. The improvements we make through our partners are delivered as free system upgrades to our customers ensuring they have access to the best messaging functionality and integrated service support. We seek to work with similar companies in ventures that extend product delivery or provide key channels to market.





