Career Announcements

Welcome BlackFaceNaija To The Ordior Rights Management Roster!

Website: http://www.ordior.com/
Music: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5NDjpkxSLQc

PRESS RELEASE, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, May 2019, Ordior has signed BlackFaceNaija for a world wide exclusive publishing and administration agreement! The Ordior team has been successful in recovering unclaimed YouTube and performance royalties, and payments are already flowing to BlackFaceNaija, to his great delight. This development has lead to the formation of a global rights management partnership with BlackFaceNaija’s record label, Loud Houz Entertainment! This will eventually see BlackFaceNaija bringing his entire roster of artists to Ordior. This is a brilliant opportunity, and will lead to a new golden era for Ordior and Loud Houz Entertainment- the chance to spread some of the greatest music on the planet to the audiences that deserve to hear it!
BlackFaceNaija, sometimes known simply as “Blackface”, is an artist who broke into the industry properly in 2004, and is one of the lucky African artists to get widespread international recognition. Since he broke into the market with 2Baba (who was known as 2Face at the time) with their incredible co-written album “African Queen”, he’s been making quality music and reaching his dreams, and his fans have loved to hear the amazing dancehall tunes that have resulted from that.

An easy classic for anyone’s library, the amazing rhythm, beats, and fantastic chill vibe of African Queen are sure to make anyone smile. This is an album compiling different versions of the song that the duo were most known for, and it’s easy to see why they were known for it. But neither of them stopped there. In particular, BlackFaceNaija went on to see success elsewhere with his inclusion in albums dedicated to his hits, with a few other artists contributing as well! And of course he had several other brilliant albums such as “Twist and Turn” and “WAR (2face Diss)”. You can see why Ordior is incredibly excited at this prospect! Such talent from BlackFaceNaija and all the other Loud Houz Entertainment artists is to be commended!

For an unabridged version of this article, complete with some of BlackFaceNaija’s best tracks and his social media links, check out www.ordior.com/news/welcome-blackfacenaija-to-the-ordior-team/

****************************************************************************


ABOUT ORDIOR:
www.ordior.com
Ordior is a software company designed to meet the very specific needs of content owners all over the world. Our systems have been designed to allow content companies - large or small - to outsource all of the tasks that sit between the content sale and distribution of funds - the entire chain of royalty collection, accounting, reporting and distribution. Ordior is committed to developing and maintaining systems that are several generations ahead of those currently employed in the content industries. And best of all, we will continue to evolve with the digital economy, accommodating new business models and income streams as they come to market.

Ordior is a pioneer and a global leader in the field of unified messaging and broadcast messaging. Our management team has built systems for Fortune 500 companies and Australia's top 1000 companies. Ordior works to develop new systems and applications to provide our users with a better system and to innovate new applications. This all spells growth and profits for our customers.
We operate the most advanced messaging systems developed in conjunction with our global partners. The improvements we make through our partners are delivered as free system upgrades to our customers ensuring they have access to the best messaging functionality and integrated service support. We seek to work with similar companies in ventures that extend product delivery or provide key channels to market.


************************************************************************
Contact Details:

Ordior AUS- Head Office
Press and Media Manager
Unit 20 No 112 McEvoy Street
Alexandria NSW 2015 Australia
P: + 61 2 9310 0155
F: + 61 2 9310 0166
E: sales@ordior.com
W: www.ordior.com


Ordior USA- Regional Office
Jon Taber
VP Business Development USA
Sacrimento CA USA
P: + 1 (916) 648 0102
F: + 1 (916) 648 0102
E: jon@ordior.com
W: www.ordior.com

************************************************************************

Search “Ordior” in Google for more information.

***END***

