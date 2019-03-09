Tech News (more headlines) 09-03-2019 Zenhiser Releases "Dusty" Sample Pack Website: http://www.zenhiser.com/dusty-samples-downtempo-trap-chill-hiphop.html

Music: http://soundcloud.com/zenhiser-samples/dusty-by-zenhiser-download[...]

Need something original, incredible and nearly edible? ‘Dusty’ from Zenhiser ventures into an exciting world where genre boundaries have been demolished. Gentle southing melodies mix with anthemic Trap sounds to bring forth a concoction of dusty, warm, analogue sounds perfectly crafted to give you all the tools you need in creating elegant new tracks from scratch.



Sculpted to work in a multitude of genres including Chill Trap, Rap, Future Bass, Golden Era Hip-Hop, Experimental Rap, Future RnB, Lo-Fi, Chilllwave, Ambient, Cinematic & Grime. ‘Dusty’ is that collection of sounds that you’ll keep coming back to, think of artists including Lex Luga, Flying Lotus, Flume, Four Tet, Soulection, Mr. Carmack, Sam Gellaitry, J Dilla and Sonny Digital & you’ll get an idea of what is hiding within the depths of these folders. All it takes is a purchase and play, then you’ll understand the infinite options this sample pack has waiting for you.



'Dusty' guarantees some late night studio sessions, once you start peeling away at the surface you'll be spellbound by the audio and midi.


