Ordior has signed Patrick Mathias aka Password for a world wide exclusive publishing and administration agreement! A seasoned professional in the music industry with a string of hit singles, Password is going from strength to strength as a true artist. Born in Cross River, Nigeria, Password got widespread recognition for his contribution to the Davido single ‘Gobe’, which peaked at #1 on MTV Base’s Official Naija Top Ten Chart. He has continued to write for artists such as Darey, Praiz, General Pype, and other A-list artists in the industry. He is also no stranger to accolades for his skill, having won Best Soundtrack for Hoodrush at the 2013 Nollywood Movies Awards. He also won the MTN Songstar Competition in 2013, the prizes being a Porsche Cayman, a record label with Don Jazzy, and a smartphone.



Give his top tracks on Spotify a listen, and it’s obvious why we at Ordior are excited to partner up! Password has been making his mark on the music industry for numerous years, and is determined to further his artistic aspirations through faith and gratitude. As he says: “Sometimes words ain’t just enough to articulate your appreciation to God for everything He has done. Not the appreciation that is influenced by His gifts to you, but His presence with you. Goodness is His nature, so I rest in this knowing as I thank Him for both the good and the bad.” Very well spoken, and we at Ordior are thankful for this opportunity- this is a grand appreciation that we too struggle to articulate through words!



For an unabridged version of this article, complete with some of Password’s best tracks and his social media links, check out www.ordior.com/news/welcome-patrick-mathias-aka-password-to-the-ordior-team/



