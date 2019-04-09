Music Events (more headlines) 09-04-2019 Meet Dj Silver 01, Agege No.1 Streets King Of Music.

Website: http://www.instagram.com/djsilver01

Born Kabiru ... DJ Silver 01 is one rare talent in the disc jockey industry with special spinning skills that leave the audience dancing and flowing to the rhythm of the sounds he plays.

Standing out behind the decks as the turntable cracker. He has established himself as a force in every regard to disc jockey in Agege.



He has contributed a lot to the development of music in the city of Agege.



