THE KRUEGGERS Sign Exclusive Worldwide Deal With Eclipse Records



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



September 4, 2019







The Krueggers sign exclusive worldwide deal with Eclipse Records







Eclipse Records is thrilled to announce the signing of The Krueggers, a post-grunge band from Sao Paulo, Brazil to an exclusive worldwide deal. Formed by Randy Fiora and Rikke Galla in 2011, the band's sound is heavily influenced by the great rock bands of that decade, and brings a new, modern sound to the global modern rock scene.







"Signing with Eclipse Records is one of the greatest points of our career" says front man Randy Fiora, "we are excited to have the opportunity to share our music with people all around the world. The songs from our upcoming album were created during a difficult time in my life, helping to express myself and relieve the pain. It’s brutally honest and I hope these songs can help other people to move on as well”. Drummer Luca Rorato adds, “working with Eclipse Records is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we couldn’t be happier to work together with them”.



The band recently wrapped up production on a new full-length album entitled Hysterical Cold Side and Dark Memories, which was produced by The Krueggers, engineered, mixed and mastered by Diego Castro. Hysterical Cold Side and Dark Memories is expected to see a worldwide release in the Winter of 2019.



For more information on The Krueggers, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music or Deezer.



The Krueggers lineup



Randy Fiora (vocals & rhythm guitar), Rikke Galla (bass), Rafael Fiora (lead guitar), Luca Rorato (drums)



Audiovisual Assets (all okay to post/embed online):



Band photo (Credit: Tanya Nascimento) – https://www.eclipserecords.com/wp-content/uploads/The-Krueggers-2019-07-promo-pic-01-1600-photo-credit-Tanya-Nascimento-702x336.jpg



News source – https://www.eclipserecords.com/news/the-krueggers-sign-worldwide-deal-eclipse-records/



Suggested tweet:



(click to tweet) MUSIC NEWS: Post-grunge rockers @thekrueggers sign worldwide deal with @EclipseRecords new album 'Hysterical Cold Side and Dark Memories' out Winter, 2019 - details at http://eclp.se/461kz



Contact:



Chris Poland (Worldwide Press) - press@eclipserecords / +1-973-492-1976



Ken Colgate (Worldwide Radio) - radio@eclipserecords / +1-973-492-1976



About Eclipse Records:



Founded in 1997, Eclipse Records is a boutique independent record company focused upon hard rock/heavy metal music, best known for discovering & developing artists such as Mushroomhead, A Breach of Silence, Bobaflex, Genus Ordinis Dei, SiXforNinE, Sifting, Through The Noise and others.