Nashville, TN, September 4, 2019 – Exactuals[http://www.exactuals.com/], the leading provider of innovative solutions for complex payments and metadata issues in the entertainment industry, announced today they have hired longtime software expert Sean FitzGerald as Director, Software Engineering. In this role, FitzGerald will serve as Exactuals’ tech lead, overseeing updates and expansions of the company’s product line, RAI[https://www.exactuals.com/rai], an open API that utilizes machine learning to improve music metadata. He will report to Exactuals’ CTO and Co-Founder Jason Hiller and be based out of the Nashville office.



FitzGerald has been a leader in the software product industry for more than 25 years. After many years as a developer, IT practitioner, and certified instructor for Microsoft, Cisco, and Novell, his work evolved into VP of Software Engineering positions, where he has focused on software development, operational best practices in quality, organization, and business velocity, among other areas. He has led software product development and operations of more than 75 software products at companies such as the Master, Diablo Management, Visual Numerics, Rogue Wave Software, X-ISS, and Quorum Software, and has been involved in various M&A events. FitzGerald has obtained numerous industry certifications, holds a bachelor’s degree in information systems, a bachelor’s degree in electronics, and an MBA in IT management from the University of Athabasca in Canada.



“We’re excited to bring Sean on,” said Mike Hurst, Co-Founder and CEO at Exactuals. “His proven track record as a technology executive and strategist, along with his abilities as an innovator and a leader in his field, make him the perfect complement to the work we are doing now at Exactuals. Sean is the tech lead we need to take the company into the future as we continue to modernize and streamline the way the entertainment business makes payments.”



“I’m thrilled to be coming onboard with Exactuals as Director of software Engineering,” said FitzGerald. “Decades of experience in leading the design, development, and delivery of software will allow me to continue to expand Exactuals’ productivity and performance. As tech lead, I will continue to ensure that royalties are properly attributed and collected.”



About Exactuals

Exactuals, founded in 2011, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company modernizing the way the entertainment industry makes payments, including residuals, royalties, marketplace payments, and similarly complex transactions. Recognizing clear rights ownership information is a central issue for accurate licensing and ultimately payment, the company recently introduced RAI, a software development kit and open API which programmatically improves IP metadata. Exactuals is headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Nashville. Exactuals is a wholly owned subsidiary of City National Bank and the Royal Bank of Canada. For more information, please visit www.exactuals.com [http://www.exactuals.com/].



