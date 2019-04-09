Business News (more headlines) 09-04-2019 Positive Company Celebrates Eight Years Of Positive Influence As They Continue To"Go Conscious America"!! In a society where fake news dominates real news and, the social influence is grim at best, full of hatred, violence, doubt, and serving ones self mentality, one company has rooted its seeds of hope and, positive belief system, contributing to a positive company with a profound positive message. "GO CONSCIOUS AMERICA"!!



Conscious Music Entertainment, Founded by Award recognized songwriter Milliea Taylor McKinney, and, inspirational influence Grammy artist Skyler Jett.

Jett, whose positive impact taught McKinney, that being a highly recognized songwriter, she could make a difference in her artistry by what she chose to write about in her lyrics.



Since then the company, created a foundation for change in its fight for youth concerning music, and entertainment. With a strong message as to why we as adults and, leaders in society should consider our youth and, our choice in music and entertainment by choosing to have a positive influence in music and lyric choices available for our youth.



On October 18th, 2019, the company celebrates their 8th anniversary. In doing so they will honor and, celebrate its contributors by holding a Radio Show Celebration.

On the show you can expect to hear from those who contributed along the way. Featuring guest that contributed to the conscious cause while building, and those who are new comers to the positive message of hope & inspiration in the movement.



Currently Milliea, and, Author & Radio Host S.Denice Newton, are working and planning the event. As they do so, their hope is that its major contributors such as Skyler Jett, Melissa Valadares, Ty Fuller,Tina & Josie Passintino, Lenore Luca, MadMax Mike Mosley, Lew Marklin Mash, James McCullum, and Pauli Carmen, will be available to take part in this special event.



Other hopefuls, and new comers include Radio Host Michael Hurt, and Yolanda Nollie, among many more from the Professional Entertainment Industry, as well as the Independent Industry will be available to take part in this world wide special event.

While speaking with the founder of this amazing event, we learned that her positive message to "GO CONSCIOUS AMERICA", extends throughout (the world) to those whose hearts are positive and to those who want change for our children to strengthen their journey for a better way to enjoy life remembering the innocence of their youth and the importance of not wanting nor needing to grow up too fast.



Milliea,says; "Everyone deserves to experience their innocence and what its like to feel safe in a carefree world". So as we celebrate with Conscious Music Entertainment on their journey, and on their success let us all support by getting involved in the "Go Conscious America Movement" together we all allow our voices to be heard and protect our youth in what they hear and view. Those wishing to take part can contact Milliea McKinney at:consciousmovement@mail.com

https://youtu.be/sHGhn32MDzQ back | top

