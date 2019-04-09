MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Business News (more headlines) 09-04-2019

Positive Company Celebrates Eight Years Of Positive Influence As They Continue To"Go Conscious America"!!

Bookmark and Share
In a society where fake news dominates real news and, the social influence is grim at best, full of hatred, violence, doubt, and serving ones self mentality, one company has rooted its seeds of hope and, positive belief system, contributing to a positive company with a profound positive message. "GO CONSCIOUS AMERICA"!!

Conscious Music Entertainment, Founded by Award recognized songwriter Milliea Taylor McKinney, and, inspirational influence Grammy artist Skyler Jett.
Jett, whose positive impact taught McKinney, that being a highly recognized songwriter, she could make a difference in her artistry by what she chose to write about in her lyrics.

Since then the company, created a foundation for change in its fight for youth concerning music, and entertainment. With a strong message as to why we as adults and, leaders in society should consider our youth and, our choice in music and entertainment by choosing to have a positive influence in music and lyric choices available for our youth.

On October 18th, 2019, the company celebrates their 8th anniversary. In doing so they will honor and, celebrate its contributors by holding a Radio Show Celebration.
On the show you can expect to hear from those who contributed along the way. Featuring guest that contributed to the conscious cause while building, and those who are new comers to the positive message of hope & inspiration in the movement.

Currently Milliea, and, Author & Radio Host S.Denice Newton, are working and planning the event. As they do so, their hope is that its major contributors such as Skyler Jett, Melissa Valadares, Ty Fuller,Tina & Josie Passintino, Lenore Luca, MadMax Mike Mosley, Lew Marklin Mash, James McCullum, and Pauli Carmen, will be available to take part in this special event.

Other hopefuls, and new comers include Radio Host Michael Hurt, and Yolanda Nollie, among many more from the Professional Entertainment Industry, as well as the Independent Industry will be available to take part in this world wide special event.
While speaking with the founder of this amazing event, we learned that her positive message to "GO CONSCIOUS AMERICA", extends throughout (the world) to those whose hearts are positive and to those who want change for our children to strengthen their journey for a better way to enjoy life remembering the innocence of their youth and the importance of not wanting nor needing to grow up too fast.

Milliea,says; "Everyone deserves to experience their innocence and what its like to feel safe in a carefree world". So as we celebrate with Conscious Music Entertainment on their journey, and on their success let us all support by getting involved in the "Go Conscious America Movement" together we all allow our voices to be heard and protect our youth in what they hear and view. Those wishing to take part can contact Milliea McKinney at:consciousmovement@mail.com
https://youtu.be/sHGhn32MDzQ

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


Nat Jay Releases First Single "Sleep" Off Forthcoming Full-length Album

Ananya Joins Forces With Sean Kingston For 'Day Goes By'

Xprnc Media Announces The 'Rise Above - ON TOUR' Marketing Program Empowering Artists To Directly Connect With Fans In-store At Media Retail

WE BELONG: Marina V & Dan Navarro Release A Beautiful Rendition Of Pat Benatar's Hit

MarilynMusic News September 2019

ProgStock Festival, The American Northeast's Only Progressive Rock Music Festival, Returns To The Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, NJ, October 11-13, 2019

PaTRAM Institute To Record Next CD In Saratov, Russia, Accompanied By The Wonderworking Kursk Root Icon Of The Mother Of God



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.