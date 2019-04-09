MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Web Events (more headlines) 09-04-2019

18th IMAs Call For Entries Now Open

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.independentmusicawards.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact:
Press@IndependentMusicAwards.com
973.767.1812

September 4, 2019 – Music Resource Group today announced the official Call for Entries for the 18th annual Independent Music Awards (IMAs) to honor the year's best indie music and visual design work from around the world.

Projects will be accepted for review at https://submissions.IndependentMusicAwards.com

Enter by September 29, 2019 to take advantage of the early entry period.

The most diverse awards on the planet, the prestigious program celebrates achievements by established and emerging talent in more than 100 Album, EP, Song, Producer, Video and Graphic Design categories.

Entries are judged for their artistry and innovation rather than streaming stats or social influence - by panels of influential recording and touring artists, programmers, talent buyers and other influencers worldwide. Previous IMA judges include Keith Richards, Tom Waits, Laurie Anderson, Snoop Dogg, Amanda Palmer, Keith Urban, Chris Thile, Aimee Mann, M’shell Ndegeocello, Norah Jones, Peter Gabriel, Melissa Etheridge, Buddy Guy, Ozzy Osbourne among many others.

Additionally, music fans can now register at https://fans.IndependentMusicAwards.com to determine this year’s Vox Pop Nominees. And they'll be in the running for The IMA Super Fan Award by promoting their favorite Song and Video entries to their social networks.

Nominees will be announced in Spring 2020, and all Winners revealed in June at the annual ceremony during the IMA Indie Konference in New York City.

Artistry Has Its Awards

Now in its 18th year, The Independent Music Awards is the premier platform for independent creatives from around the world. Honoring artistry, diversity and excellence, winners and nominees are promoted to millions of music consumers and industry insiders via ongoing promotion, performance and distribution opportunities. And celebrated during the annual IMA ceremony and Indie Konference in New York City.

Known for championing artists who follow their muse rather than metrics, the program receives submissions from 119 countries from artists previously on major labels, as well as notable indie label and self-released talent in all styles and mediums.

Past IMA Winners & Nominees include: Amy Lee, Asking Alexandria, fun., Melissa Auf der Maur, Five Finger Death Punch, Meghan Trainor, Passenger, Valerie June, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Lacuna Coil, Macy Gray, All That Remains, Band of Skulls, Ben Kweller, Chris Whitley, Cursive, Dale Watson, Flying Lotus, Girl in a Coma, Jamie Lidell, JD McPherson, Miguel Migs, Jackson Browne, Spinnerette, Team Me, The Apples in stereo, Tony Trischka, Vienna Teng, and many, many more.

Submissions for The 18th annual Independent Music Awards accepted through December 12, 2019. Details and eligibility available at www.IndependentMusicAwards.com

# # # # # #

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


Nat Jay Releases First Single "Sleep" Off Forthcoming Full-length Album

Ananya Joins Forces With Sean Kingston For 'Day Goes By'

Xprnc Media Announces The 'Rise Above - ON TOUR' Marketing Program Empowering Artists To Directly Connect With Fans In-store At Media Retail

WE BELONG: Marina V & Dan Navarro Release A Beautiful Rendition Of Pat Benatar's Hit

MarilynMusic News September 2019

ProgStock Festival, The American Northeast's Only Progressive Rock Music Festival, Returns To The Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, NJ, October 11-13, 2019

PaTRAM Institute To Record Next CD In Saratov, Russia, Accompanied By The Wonderworking Kursk Root Icon Of The Mother Of God



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.