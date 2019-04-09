Web Events (more headlines) 09-04-2019 18th IMAs Call For Entries Now Open Website: http://www.independentmusicawards.com

September 4, 2019 – Music Resource Group today announced the official Call for Entries for the 18th annual Independent Music Awards (IMAs) to honor the year's best indie music and visual design work from around the world.



Projects will be accepted for review at https://submissions.IndependentMusicAwards.com



Enter by September 29, 2019 to take advantage of the early entry period.



The most diverse awards on the planet, the prestigious program celebrates achievements by established and emerging talent in more than 100 Album, EP, Song, Producer, Video and Graphic Design categories.



Entries are judged for their artistry and innovation rather than streaming stats or social influence - by panels of influential recording and touring artists, programmers, talent buyers and other influencers worldwide. Previous IMA judges include Keith Richards, Tom Waits, Laurie Anderson, Snoop Dogg, Amanda Palmer, Keith Urban, Chris Thile, Aimee Mann, M’shell Ndegeocello, Norah Jones, Peter Gabriel, Melissa Etheridge, Buddy Guy, Ozzy Osbourne among many others.



Additionally, music fans can now register at https://fans.IndependentMusicAwards.com to determine this year’s Vox Pop Nominees. And they'll be in the running for The IMA Super Fan Award by promoting their favorite Song and Video entries to their social networks.



Nominees will be announced in Spring 2020, and all Winners revealed in June at the annual ceremony during the IMA Indie Konference in New York City.



Artistry Has Its Awards



Now in its 18th year, The Independent Music Awards is the premier platform for independent creatives from around the world. Honoring artistry, diversity and excellence, winners and nominees are promoted to millions of music consumers and industry insiders via ongoing promotion, performance and distribution opportunities. And celebrated during the annual IMA ceremony and Indie Konference in New York City.



Known for championing artists who follow their muse rather than metrics, the program receives submissions from 119 countries from artists previously on major labels, as well as notable indie label and self-released talent in all styles and mediums.



Past IMA Winners & Nominees include: Amy Lee, Asking Alexandria, fun., Melissa Auf der Maur, Five Finger Death Punch, Meghan Trainor, Passenger, Valerie June, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Lacuna Coil, Macy Gray, All That Remains, Band of Skulls, Ben Kweller, Chris Whitley, Cursive, Dale Watson, Flying Lotus, Girl in a Coma, Jamie Lidell, JD McPherson, Miguel Migs, Jackson Browne, Spinnerette, Team Me, The Apples in stereo, Tony Trischka, Vienna Teng, and many, many more.



Submissions for The 18th annual Independent Music Awards accepted through December 12, 2019. Details and eligibility available at www.IndependentMusicAwards.com



