09-04-2019 PUNK THE VOTE FESTIVAL IN VANCOUVER SEPT 21

Vancouver’s punk community is coming together to encourage people to vote in the federal election on October 21st. The Punk The Vote Festival will feature punk legends D.O.A. along with Chain Whip, Corner Boys, Tony Baloney and the Rubes and special guests.



"We want to motivate young people and others who have given up on voting,” says D.O.A.’s Joe Keithley. “Get out and make a strategic choice about the best candidate that will fight climate change. It's clearly the most pressing challenge we have faced in decades."



In addition to the great music, there will be guest speakers talking about democratic reform and climate change. D.O.A. band leader and Burnaby city councillor Joe Keithley will MC the evening and give his usual "kick ass" point of view as the show rolls along. He might even throw in a solo song on his old "This Machine Kills Fascists" 6 string. Look for some surprise musical guests to join D.O.A. on stage as well.



Punk The Vote Festival

Saturday September 21st

Wise Hall 1882 Adanac Street, Vancouver; 7pm – midnight

Advance Tickets: Eventbrite, Red Cat, Neptoon, Noize to Go, Zulu, Beat Street, Vinyl Records, Highlife, SuddenDeath.com







