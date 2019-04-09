Music Events (more headlines) 09-04-2019 CRAS Hosts Audio Alchemist Event; Free & Open To The Public Website: http://www.cras.edu

Gilbert, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2019 – The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS; www.cras.edu), a leading institution for audio engineering education, is proud to invite the public invite to an evening of sonic demonstrations, explanations, humor, and Thai food with Audio Alchemist's marek stycos at the school’s Gilbert, Ariz campus (1205 N. Fiesta Blvd., Gilbert, AZ 85233; 480-858-9400) on Sept. 12 from 7:30pm – 11:30pm. Click here to register.



The event is open and free to the public.



“In conjunction with our student section of AES, Dangerous Music, Phoenix Audio, Manley Labs, Eventide, Jumperz Cables, and Unity Audio invite you to an evening of sonic demonstrations, explanations, and humor with Audio Alchemist's marek stycos here at CRAS” said Kirt Hamm, CRAS administrator. “This won’t be your typical event. marek will educate attendees by demoing some of the industry’s leading gear with his unique and entertaining approach. If you’re interested in learning more about pro audio then this is an event that you won’t want to miss!”



According to stycos, Audio Alchemist's philosophy is, “To wage war against the tyranny of inferior audio through the aural empowerment of the people.” Founded in 2008 to nurture innovators that are more comfortable conversing with cats and circuit boards rather than humans, the company is dedicated to the perpetual pursuit of crafting, marketing, and spreading the utilization of preeminent music tools to cleave a sonic legacy.



stycos has managed independent music stores and was the Director of Pro Audio Sales for Guitar Center Inc. (responsible for $500M in business) as well as owning recording studios in L.A., N.Y., Boston, and Miami. When not preening his studio tan, you’ll find him climbing a glacier or paddling whitewater anywhere from Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia to your back yard (keep the gate and your refrigerator locked).



The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences is composed of two nearby campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz. A CRAS education includes Broadcast Audio, Live Sound, Audio Post for Film and TV, Music Production, Commercial Production and Video Game Audio, all taught by award-winning instructors who have excelled in their individual fields. CRAS’ structured programs, and highly qualified teaching staff, provide a professional and supportive atmosphere, which is complemented by its small class sizes allowing for individual instruction and assistance for students in engineering audio recordings. CRAS has been providing quality vocational training in Audio Recording for more than three decades. The curriculum and equipment are constantly being updated to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the music and sound recording industries. CRAS’ course offerings and subject matter have always centered around the skills and knowledge necessary for students’ success in the Audio Recording industries.



The 11-month program is designed to allow every student access to learn and train in all of the Conservatory’s studios which are comprised with state-of-the-art audio recording and mixing gear, the same equipment used in today’s finest studios and remote broadcast facilities, including Pro Tools 12, API Legacy consoles, SSL G+ and AWS consoles, Studer Vista consoles, and much more. All students must complete a 280-hour industry internship to graduate from the Master Recording Program II that may ultimately lead to industry employment.



For more information on CRAS, please visit www.cras.edu, contact Kirt Hamm, administrator, at 1-800-562-6383, or email to info@cras.edu.



