MI2N
Music Industry News Network
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Events (more headlines) 09-04-2019

CRAS Hosts Audio Alchemist Event; Free & Open To The Public

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.cras.edu
Gilbert, Ariz., Sept. 4, 2019 – The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS; www.cras.edu), a leading institution for audio engineering education, is proud to invite the public invite to an evening of sonic demonstrations, explanations, humor, and Thai food with Audio Alchemist's marek stycos at the school’s Gilbert, Ariz campus (1205 N. Fiesta Blvd., Gilbert, AZ 85233; 480-858-9400) on Sept. 12 from 7:30pm – 11:30pm. Click here to register.

The event is open and free to the public.

“In conjunction with our student section of AES, Dangerous Music, Phoenix Audio, Manley Labs, Eventide, Jumperz Cables, and Unity Audio invite you to an evening of sonic demonstrations, explanations, and humor with Audio Alchemist's marek stycos here at CRAS” said Kirt Hamm, CRAS administrator. “This won’t be your typical event. marek will educate attendees by demoing some of the industry’s leading gear with his unique and entertaining approach. If you’re interested in learning more about pro audio then this is an event that you won’t want to miss!”

According to stycos, Audio Alchemist's philosophy is, “To wage war against the tyranny of inferior audio through the aural empowerment of the people.” Founded in 2008 to nurture innovators that are more comfortable conversing with cats and circuit boards rather than humans, the company is dedicated to the perpetual pursuit of crafting, marketing, and spreading the utilization of preeminent music tools to cleave a sonic legacy.

stycos has managed independent music stores and was the Director of Pro Audio Sales for Guitar Center Inc. (responsible for $500M in business) as well as owning recording studios in L.A., N.Y., Boston, and Miami. When not preening his studio tan, you’ll find him climbing a glacier or paddling whitewater anywhere from Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia to your back yard (keep the gate and your refrigerator locked).

The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences is composed of two nearby campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz. A CRAS education includes Broadcast Audio, Live Sound, Audio Post for Film and TV, Music Production, Commercial Production and Video Game Audio, all taught by award-winning instructors who have excelled in their individual fields. CRAS’ structured programs, and highly qualified teaching staff, provide a professional and supportive atmosphere, which is complemented by its small class sizes allowing for individual instruction and assistance for students in engineering audio recordings. CRAS has been providing quality vocational training in Audio Recording for more than three decades. The curriculum and equipment are constantly being updated to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the music and sound recording industries. CRAS’ course offerings and subject matter have always centered around the skills and knowledge necessary for students’ success in the Audio Recording industries.

The 11-month program is designed to allow every student access to learn and train in all of the Conservatory’s studios which are comprised with state-of-the-art audio recording and mixing gear, the same equipment used in today’s finest studios and remote broadcast facilities, including Pro Tools 12, API Legacy consoles, SSL G+ and AWS consoles, Studer Vista consoles, and much more. All students must complete a 280-hour industry internship to graduate from the Master Recording Program II that may ultimately lead to industry employment.

For more information on CRAS, please visit www.cras.edu, contact Kirt Hamm, administrator, at 1-800-562-6383, or email to info@cras.edu.

About The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences:

Based in the heart of The Valley of the Sun with two campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz., The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) is one of the country’s premier institutions for audio education. The Conservatory has developed a unique and highly effective way to help the future audio professional launch their careers in the recording industry and other related professional audio categories.

-30-

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


Nat Jay Releases First Single "Sleep" Off Forthcoming Full-length Album

Ananya Joins Forces With Sean Kingston For 'Day Goes By'

Xprnc Media Announces The 'Rise Above - ON TOUR' Marketing Program Empowering Artists To Directly Connect With Fans In-store At Media Retail

WE BELONG: Marina V & Dan Navarro Release A Beautiful Rendition Of Pat Benatar's Hit

MarilynMusic News September 2019

ProgStock Festival, The American Northeast's Only Progressive Rock Music Festival, Returns To The Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, NJ, October 11-13, 2019

PaTRAM Institute To Record Next CD In Saratov, Russia, Accompanied By The Wonderworking Kursk Root Icon Of The Mother Of God



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.