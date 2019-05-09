Music Releases (more headlines) 09-05-2019 Explore The World With The Travel EP From TerraNation

Email: ruby@awjrecordings.com

Website: http://www.awjrecordings.com/

Music: http://smarturl.it/AWJR162

Jet off with your summer accompaniment of the ‘Travel EP’ by Swedish producer TerraNation. For the first track, Travel’ holds modern dance melodies, a lively tempo and a hint of darkness reflecting the thrilling taste for adventure. Part two of the EP he delivers an exciting and refreshing burst of energy with a remix of Mark Rustell’s ‘Morning Sun’ - this mood of anticipation carries us on the journey.



Inspired by travels around the world, TerraNation explains that the EP gives "particular feelings to just relax your mind and fade away into those moments of your life.." He also mentions, "I wanna share my moment with this song when i travel to other continents."


