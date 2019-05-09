Music Releases (more headlines) 09-05-2019 Steve Ferrone Receives UK Homecoming

(5th September, 2019 – Ridgeland, South Carolina) Gretsch Drums endorsee, Steve Ferrone, was inducted into the Brighton Music Walk of Fame in his hometown of Brighton, England on 10th July 2019. He joins an esteemed company of musicians that includes Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Dave Gilmour and The Who. The ceremony was attended by Gretsch President Fred Gretsch, 4th generation of the founding Gretsch family.



Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer, Steve Ferrone is a former member of the Average White Band and has recorded with numerous other including Duran Duran, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Michael Jackson, Chaka Kahn, Eric Clapton and Johnny Cash. He has recently been touring the UK with Trevor Horn as part of his Sarm Orchestra and is on tour with The Dire Straits Legacy, also with Trevor Horn. He is known for his classy musicality, seamless funk rhythms, massive sound and formidable groove.



Commenting on the induction Steve said “What a wonderful feeling to be honored by your home town for doing something you love as I do, making music. Brighton has always been close to my heart. Now, I’m close to Brighton’s.”



The Brighton Music Walk Of Fame pays homage to the stars associated with the city and Sussex over the past fifty years. It is a permanent, free to view feature of the iconic Brighton Palace Pier, the first digitally interactive Pier in the UK, where all of the inductee plaques come to life when scanned using the Brighton Music Walk Of Fame App. Teenage Cancer Trust is the official, affiliated charity of the Brighton Music Walk of Fame.



Other new inductees to the Brighton Music Walk Of Fame include Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins), Alison Moyet, Dusty Springfield and Chris Difford (Squeeze).



