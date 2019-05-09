Business News (more headlines) 09-05-2019 Seven Seas Music Places Three Tracks In Apple TV+ Series ‘Little America’ From Creators Of ‘The Big Sick’ Website: http://www.sevenseasmusic.com/

September 5, 2019 – Seven Seas Music[https://www.sevenseasmusic.com/], the leading source for authentic, independent international music, placed three songs in the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series Little America, written and produced by Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo from The Big Sick Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, Portlandia) and Emily V. Gordon (The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, The Carmichael Show) along with executive producer Lee Eisenburg (Good Boys, Bad Teacher.) The half-hour show, which will debut this Fall, spotlights the heartwarming, inspirational, and relatable tales of determined immigrants as they navigate and thrive in American daily life. Based on true stories from Epic Magazine, each episode features a different immigrant from Ukraine, Cuba, South Africa, Mexico, Czechoslovakia, India, Syria, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Uganda, Switzerland, and Iran.



The Syrian episode features two tracks from the Seven Seas Music catalog: “dream” from Syrian singer/songwriter Giada and “+ 250” from Syrian Oud player and composer Orwa Saleh. The episode tells the story of Shadi Ismail, who was persecuted by his father in Syria for being gay. He goes on to receive refugee asylum in the U.S. and makes new friends in Boise, ID.



The Iranian episode features a Seven Seas track from Persian pop group The Arian Band titled “Hamraz.” The episode tells the story of Farhad Gremipor, who moved from Iran to Yonkers, NY, to provide a home base for his family while his children go off to college. He finds a property he can afford; however, there is a massive rock in the middle of the lawn. Farhad used this to his advantage and built his house on top of the formation.



"We're thrilled to have our artists music featured in Little America," says Brooke Wentz, Co-Founder and CEO of Seven Seas Music. "It is a joy to work with shows like this that are making a difference in the way immigrants are viewed and hopefully treated today.”



The two Syrian tracks “dream” from Giada and “+250” from Orwa Saleh are also featured on ‘This is Syria’ [http://beta.sevenseasmusic.com/syria] a 15-track compilation by Seven Seas Music with all proceeds donated to International Rescue Committee, Syrian Relief. Seven Seas Music connects music supervisors with authentic international music for their projects, giving regional genre artists and composers the opportunity to reach global audiences through channels such as film, television, video games, and commercials. For more information, visit www.sevenseasmusic.com.



About Seven Seas Music

Based in San Francisco, Seven Seas Music is a music licensing and discovery platform that helps media professionals quickly stream and license authentic music from around the world. Music supervisors, producers, and other creators for film and TV can search for culturally diverse sounds to accompany their visual content via Seven Seas’ geo-based interactive map, which allows users to scroll over a region or country to find songs, then build, save, and share playlists. Once the songs are auditioned, users can purchase individual or blanket legal licenses for their favorite tracks. Overseen by two of the most respected names in world music and licensing, Brooke Wentz and Maryam Battaglia, Seven Seas has gathered the most compelling music from emerging and established artists representing over 30,000 songs by 3,600 artists from 155 countries. Seven Seas has successfully placed music in numerous TV shows and films, such as Narcos: Mexico, Parts Unknown, Bones, Homeland, Taken, and VICE.



Media Contacts

Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications — laurie@jaybirdcom.com, 917-697-2274

Bill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications— bill@jaybirdcom.com, 609.221.2374

Jacqueline Smiley, Jaybird Communications — jacqueline@jaybirdcom.com, 917-364-6741

