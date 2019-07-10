Music Releases (more headlines) 10-07-2019 A Trio Of Mexican Producers Come Together For Hard-hitting Techno Release ‘Fear The Noise’

Email: ruby@awjrecordings.com

Website: http://www.awjrecordings.com/

Music: http://smarturl.it/AWJR163

A firm, unyielding dance beat is at the very core of ‘Fear The Noise’ by Insane House featuring Jorge R. and Alberto Stendhal. The Mexican trio come together to create a special sound that takes you on a good time. We are lead into the underground club scene with the dark and moody vibes. A gritty bass takes over together with bewitching vocal drones. The story behind the story…



"The mix of the track is a fusion of talent, for the same genre, based on a lot of percussions and a traditional rhythm of tech house," Insane House explains. "The track would not have been done without the producers of the city of Mexico."


