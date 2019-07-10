Label News (more headlines) 10-07-2019 New Jersey Rock Band Scores Endorsement And Big Shows

Hillsboro NJ - For Immediate Release



New Jersey guitarist and lead vocalist for the band Triple Addiction receives an endorsement from Moxy Guitars, a custom guitar company in Flemington NJ. The company has built guitars for Justin James (guitarist for Janet Gardner, Collective Soul) Justin Derrico (Pink, The Voice) and many more.



Triple Addiction is a rock group from central New Jersey who blends a unique sound of classic rock, southern rock, and country into one new but familiar style of music. Their live show is high energy, their lyrics spread positive vibes, and every show leaves the crowd wanting more. 10 years ago triplet brothers Chris, Jon, and Brandon started their own band playing cover gigs throughout the local NJ area. In the years following the band's start, the brothers turned to writing and recording their own original music. In January 2016, Triple Addiction released their self-titled EP and have never looked back. The Band has opened up for such notorious acts like Janet Gardner, Saving Abel, Billy Currington, 3 Doors Down.



In September 2019 Triple Addiction released their brand new EP "American Heartbreak", With the having already reached 10,000 streams the band shows no signs of stopping. Alternative Press Magazine selected the Track "Rhythm Of The Road" for artist picks rising bands to listen to. The American Heartbreak shows begin October 10, 2019.



Upcoming Shows

October 10, 2019 Crossroads, Garwood NJ. Benefit Show

October 24, 2019 The Clubhouse, Toms River NJ.

November 15,2019 Opening for Trapt & Tantric at Debonair Music Hall

December 7, 2019 Opening for Saving Abel & Sister Salvation

December 14, 2019 Opening for Buckcherry.

tickets on sale now www.tripleaddiction.com

