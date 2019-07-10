MI2N
Music Industry News Network
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 10-07-2019

Alt Rock Band Last Kiss Goodnight To Release Much-Anticipated Debut Album Immortal After Immediate Success At Radio

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.lastkissgoodnight.com
Alt rock band Last Kiss Goodnight (LKG) – whose breakthrough single “Love Separation” debuted among the top five on the Most Added Billboard Mainstream Indicator Chart and nabbed the coveted #1 spot on the Most Added Foundations Chart Week – has revealed that their much-anticipated album Immortal will be released Friday, October 11 on all major digital platforms.

Already receiving praise from such industry stalwarts as 94.3 FM The Shark’s Assistant Program Director Orlando, who described the single as “the perfect introduction to the next wave of rock heroes,” support for the new album has been swift.

“Last Kiss Goodnight wears their influences on their sleeve with bravado and sheer nerve while crafting songs that seem accessible for any generation of rock music fan,” Orlando said.

According to LKG Lead Singer Ray Patricks, developing the signature LKG sound was a delicate balance between taking cues from iconic grunge and rock bands, such as The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, The Smashing Pumpkins and more, and shaping these with their own experiences.

“When writing Immortal, we tried to stay as true to ourselves while still paying homage to the music that we all grew up with and were heavily influenced by,” Stroud said. “Very much like ‘Love Separation,’ listeners can expect to hear traces of grunge, alt and hard rock with undeniable hooks and unforgettable choruses throughout the album.”

Last Kiss Goodnight’s mature tone and confident songwriting comes from its members’ more than two decades of experience on the Mid-Atlantic scene. Hailing from such esteemed bands as Agents of the Sun, Live Alien Broadcast, and The Mayan Factor, the Maryland-based quintet agrees that their debut effort is “the embodiment of [their] individual journeys and musical experiences from the past combined with a collective consciousness that is solely reflective of the band’s unparalleled passion and creativity.”

“Last Kiss Goodnight is a much more sophisticated representation of us individually and together,” said Robert Lasky, drummer for LKG. “It took us all being in several past projects in order to finally fall into a group that we each feel very confident about”.

Working with long-time friend and co-producer/engineer Frank Marchand of Waterford Digital Studios, in addition to mastering engineer Alan Douches of West West Side Music, the band’s inaugural effort features 12 songs that they wrote and produced themselves.

To celebrate the success of “Love Separation,” Last Kiss Goodnight is also releasing an innovative, animated video directed by Francisco Enciso and hosting an album release party at The Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD (1700 N. Charles St.) on Saturday, November 9th. Tickets are available at https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?performance_id=4034487&method=restoreToken

The official tracklist for Immortal is:

Love Separation
Miss Anything
These Bones
Maybe Someday
Son Of A Gun
Stitches
Bellview
Drowning
Blackbird
What Does It Mean
All That Was Beautiful
The Truth


To learn more about Last Kiss Goodnight, visit http://lastkissgoodnight.com or on Facebook @Lastkissgoodnightofficial and IG @lkgband.

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR


Micayla De Ette, Star Of The Upcoming Film Hold On, Releases Her New Single And Music Video "Write A Song", Featuring Flavor Flav

AWOLNATION Brings Fans "The Best" / Announces Tour With Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

Pianist Luo Tingyuan Actively Advocates Cultural Exchanges On Classical And New Music - A Review For 'Young Professionals On Stage' Recital Series

Deadline Looms For Musicians - The 16th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

C Z A R I N A Releases Samurai Music Film "BLAZE: Dances Of The Yokai"

Stephanie Ryann Releases Her Official Music Video For "Whiskey Regret"

New Jersey Rock Band Scores Endorsement And Big Shows



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» indieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain And Creates Better Experiences For Artists And Music Fans
» Roland Announces SRX KEYBOARDS Software Synthesizer For Roland Cloud
» Riptide Music Group And Armada Music Partner Up For Sync Representation In The US
» Set Before Us Reveal New Avalanche Music Video
» IRYNE ROCK RELEASES ‘YOU ARE MY SHEPHERD’ TO CHRISTIAN RADIO
» WORD UP! International Award Winning Songwriter Turns Her Pen To Inspirational Gospel Music While Retiring To The Superstars!
» OC’s The Shakes Featured On StacksFX Blog
» IES 18 Explodes With WARPED Kevin Lyman’s 1st Appearance After 24 Year Run
» Rick Vines Debut Release "So Happy!"
» STYX’S ROCK TO THE RESCUE EXTENDS A HAND TO VICTIMS OF DEVASTATING CARR FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WITH DONATION TO THE SHASTA REGIONAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Live Nation Electronic Asia Inks Deal With Budweiser For Creamfields Festivals
» Andy Ma Appointed Warner Music China CEO
» IndieOn Connects Music To The Blockchain
» The 2018 MIDEM Silk Road International Music Alliance Signing
» Screen Music Connect To Explore The Music Of Film, Television And Interactive Media
» Fred Casimir To Develop BMG's Global Recordings Business
» 13 Music Label Sold To MTN
» CISAC 2018 Annual Report
» MusicDish Announces A Love Electric 2018 China Tour
» Darcus Beese Named President Of Island Records
» Avant-Garde Label Maybe Noise Launches In Beijing
» Award-Winning Lithuanian Rock Band Colours Of Bubbles "She Is The Darkness" 2018 China Tour

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2018 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.