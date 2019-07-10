MI2N
Music Releases (more headlines) 10-07-2019

Rachael Sage Releases New Single, All Proceeds To Benefit Women's Cancer Research

Email: tiina@mpressrecords.com
Website: http://rachaelsage.com/
Rachael Sage has released a new single, “Bravery’s On Fire" available on MPress Records/ILS/Universal. The concept of courage has taken on a whole new meaning for the singer-songwriter, who recently revealed that she was diagnosed with endometrial (uterine) cancer in 2018. Listen to and share “Bravery’s On Fire” here: https://mpress.lnk.to/BraverysOnFire

Now on the other side of treatment and in complete remission, Sage hopes to raise awareness of this disease, which is the most common type of women’s cancer with more than 60,000 new cases in the United States and 530,000 worldwide diagnosed each year. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the single will benefit women's cancer research at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, the two institutions where Sage received her treatment.

Sage wrote "Bravery's On Fire" while navigating the whirlwind of surgery, chemo, and radiation. She explains, "It was the most humbling and challenging mountain I’ve ever had to climb...I went on a very internal journey to summon strength I never knew I had."

Once Sage returned to touring in 2019, she added "Bravery's On Fire" to her set list and noticed the song immediately connected with audiences. She realized the concept of courage and resilience in the face one's internal struggles is universal, and decided to make it her first recording following her recovery. "The song is about finding the courage to admit one's own vulnerability and fragility –– which can be very challenging for anyone, let alone a performer, to embrace." Co-produced with Grammy® winner Andy Zulla, the track features longtime collaborators Dave Eggar (Philip Phillips, Evanescence) on cello and Doug Yowell (Suzanne Vega) on drums, with special guests Rebecca Loebe and Grace Pettis of Nobody's Girl on backing vocals.

For Sage, survivorship now means balancing her new commitment to staying healthy – including a raw, plant-based diet and regular exercise – with a renewed sense of purpose. “Having cancer has reminded me to take absolutely nothing for granted. It is an indescribable privilege to wake up every morning, stretch my legs and decide what to do with my day. I hope to continue to create work that uplifts and empowers others in any way I possibly can. Having come through such an unexpectedly dark time, I’ve certainly heard the wake-up call to be as appreciative and present as possible in my own life. I was very lucky to have wonderful doctors and the support of close friends and an unconditionally loving family, and if there is a silver lining in all of this, it’s that I have a much deeper relationship to gratitude.”

During October, Rachael and her longtime touring band , The Sequins, will perform in NYC at two charity events benefiting cancer research: An Evening Of Music & Dance benefiting Yoga4Cancer at NOW:Yoga on Saturday, October 12 from 8:00 - 10:00 pm, and the "Bravery's On Fire" release show at Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3 on Tuesday, October 29 at 8:30 pm. Proceeds will go towards Massachusetts General Hospital and Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

For more information please contact:

Girlie Action Media
Pam Nashel Leto // pam@girlie.com // 212-989-2222 x111
Taylor Haughton // taylor@girlie.com // 212-989-2222 x119

MPress Records
Tiina Teal // tiina@mpressrecords.com // 212-481-7243

website: http://rachaelsage.com/
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rachaelsagepage
twitter: https://twitter.com/rachaelsage
instagram: https://instagram.com/rachael_sage
spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7EedWEoxpzbiPNkqkDp3Vw
youtbe: https://youtube.com/rachaelsage

RACHAEL ON TOUR:

10.12.19 // An Evening of Music and Dance at Now:Yoga // New York, NY
10.26.19 // Savannah Pride // Savannah, GA
10.29.16 // Rockwood Music Hall Stage 3 ("Bravery's On Fire" release show) // New York, NY
11.7 - 11.10.19 // NERFA // Stamford, CT
1.22 - 1.26.20 // Folk Alliance International // New Orleans, LA

http://mpressrecords.com

Mi2N Music PR


