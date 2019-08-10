Band News (more headlines) 10-08-2019 Katie Knipp “Take It With You” For Your Consideration For Traditional Blues Album

ABOUT KATIE KNIPP

Having hit #10 on the Blues Albums Billboard Charts with her 5th album release titled "Take it With You," Northern California Blues Americana Siren Katie Knipp is equipped with powerful vocals and plays a variety of instruments from boogie woogie piano to slide guitar, to honest harmonica laden stories in between. Her various performance formats from raw solo act to full band captures audiences’ hearts from her first notes. She has opened for Robert Cray, Jimmie Vaughan, Joan Osborne, The Doobie Brothers, Tim Reynolds, Jon Cleary, Ruthie Foster, Joe Louis Walker, and The James Hunter Six, among many others. She played the Mammoth Blues Festival this year as the only solo female act that included headliners Buddy Guy, Trombone Shorty, Charlie Musselwhite, and more. She has won 2019 SAMMIE for Best Blues Artist and was nominated Artist of The Year by The Sacramento News and Review. She has gained worldwide radio support, putting "Take it With You" on the Roots Music Report in Top Contemporary Blues Albums spun.



ABOUT THE ALBUM – “Take It With You” by Katie Knipp Traditional Blues Album.

Listening Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/4XGuYtFdkGl5up5JeuDxvG

“Take It With You” recording dates: May-June 2018

Musicians:

Katie Knipp: Vocals, Piano, Dobro Guitar, Harmonica, Tambourine, Hammond Organ, Rhoades

Neil Campisano: Drums and Percussion

Zachary Proteau: Bass and Tuba

Brett Vaughn Rechtfertig: Electric Guitar

Chet Chwalik: Trumpet and horn arrangements on “Another Round”

Al Bent: Trombone

Scott Brill-Lehn: Harmony Vocal on “I Don’t Sing for You”





Producers - Katie Knipp and Chris Horton

Executive Producer - Benjamin Nieves

Engineer / Mixer - Chris Horton

Mastering Engineer - Brian Poole

Songwriter - Katie Knipp





