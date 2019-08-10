MI2N
Band News (more headlines) 10-08-2019

Katie Knipp “Take It With You” For Your Consideration For Traditional Blues Album

Email: BONGOBOYRECORDS@AOL.COM
Website: http://www.katieknipp.com/
Music: http://open.spotify.com/album/4XGuYtFdkGl5up5JeuDxvG
For Immediate release

ABOUT KATIE KNIPP
Having hit #10 on the Blues Albums Billboard Charts with her 5th album release titled "Take it With You," Northern California Blues Americana Siren Katie Knipp is equipped with powerful vocals and plays a variety of instruments from boogie woogie piano to slide guitar, to honest harmonica laden stories in between. Her various performance formats from raw solo act to full band captures audiences’ hearts from her first notes. She has opened for Robert Cray, Jimmie Vaughan, Joan Osborne, The Doobie Brothers, Tim Reynolds, Jon Cleary, Ruthie Foster, Joe Louis Walker, and The James Hunter Six, among many others. She played the Mammoth Blues Festival this year as the only solo female act that included headliners Buddy Guy, Trombone Shorty, Charlie Musselwhite, and more. She has won 2019 SAMMIE for Best Blues Artist and was nominated Artist of The Year by The Sacramento News and Review. She has gained worldwide radio support, putting "Take it With You" on the Roots Music Report in Top Contemporary Blues Albums spun.

ABOUT THE ALBUM – “Take It With You” by Katie Knipp Traditional Blues Album.
Listening Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/4XGuYtFdkGl5up5JeuDxvG
“Take It With You” recording dates: May-June 2018
Musicians:
Katie Knipp: Vocals, Piano, Dobro Guitar, Harmonica, Tambourine, Hammond Organ, Rhoades
Neil Campisano: Drums and Percussion
Zachary Proteau: Bass and Tuba
Brett Vaughn Rechtfertig: Electric Guitar
Chet Chwalik: Trumpet and horn arrangements on “Another Round”
Al Bent: Trombone
Scott Brill-Lehn: Harmony Vocal on “I Don’t Sing for You”


Producers - Katie Knipp and Chris Horton
Executive Producer - Benjamin Nieves
Engineer / Mixer - Chris Horton
Mastering Engineer - Brian Poole
Songwriter - Katie Knipp


Artist’s Official Website: http://www.katieknipp.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Katie-Knipp-106564726092866/
Bongo Boy FYC Details: https://conta.cc/2MdeQ4s

#62ndGrammyAwards #Blues #GrammyAwards #GrammyNominations

Mi2N Music PR


