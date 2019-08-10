Band News (more headlines) 10-08-2019 For Your Consideration R&B Performance “Permission To Love” Feat. Spencer Battiest By Singer/songwriter Melissa B.

A combination of mechanical instruments with Melissa & Spencer’s beautiful, romantic voices.

Released thru Hammer Music Italy on February 20, 2019



Singer/songwriter Melissa B. returns with a new love song “Permission To Love” Feat. Spencer Battiest The new song is written by produced by Melissa B. and Grammy® Engineer Michael Ashby of Krematorium Studios.



Music Credits:

Songwriter(s): Melissa Bailey aka Melissa B.

Spencer Battiest, GABRIELLE Thomas



Producer (s): Melissa B. & Michael Ashby

Engineered: Michael Ashby

Mixed & Mastered: Michael Ashby



“Permission To Love” is a love song, for all couples that agree that they are perfect for each other,and that life is so much better now that they're together. Most lovey duets have some kind of tension to carry the storylines, but this one has no caveats. This song reminds you of James Ingram & Patti Austin "Baby Come To Me". There is no say in who loves one another.



About Melissa B.

Melissa B. has been garnering much attention from fans and critics alike since she independently unveiled her debut EP Exclusively in 2015 in which she was considered for a Grammy® nomination.



She eventually released a commercial song called “Dancing in the Rain” which shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Single Sales chart sitting only behind Demi Lavato and Lana Del Ray. This was only the beginning for the South Carolina born and globally raised singer/songwriter whose powerful vocals immediately hypnotize and captivate.



Melissa B. would follow with a 9-song collection Computer Love Album which continued to cement on the European charts in making Melissa B. as one to watch with another consideration by the Grammy® Academy in 2017 for “Best Urban Contemporary Album”.



On the heels of the new music, Melissa B. was announced as a Brand Ambassador for the SNOW APP in South Korea . Audiences are currently being treated to seeing Melissa B.’s sultry, beautiful live performances. Most recently, Melissa B. was just nominated for the Josie Music Awards with “ Best Female Artist of the Year ” for independent artists.



About Spencer Battiest

Spencer Battiest is an American Indian singer-songwriter, musician, producer, and actor from Hollywood, Florida. In 2013, Spencer became the First American Indian artist to sign with Hard Rock Records . His music release song "The Storm" garnered his First music video win as a musician that soon followed up with his single "Love of My Life.”



Growing up on the Hollywood Seminole Indian Reservation in Florida, Battiest's passion came from singing gospel hymns in the Miccosukee and Choctaw languages before turning his sights on Pop/Rock and R&B music. In 2002, at the age of 11 years, Spencer became the youngest singer to ever perform solo among an audience of 17,000 singing the National Anthem on live television for an ESPN NHL hockey game

match between the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks. From this point he was invited to sing the National Anthem for National boxing matches on Showtime , HBO , and ESPN2 .



As a musician, from 2007–2010, Battiest performed at the annual Calling Festival (formerly Hyde Park Calling and Hard Rock Calling) among musical artists: Stevie Wonder, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Sting and T he Police , performing compilations of pop/rock music for an audience of more than 100,000 at London's High Park arena.



In the summer of 2015, Spencer performed at the annual Hard Rock Rising Barcelona Global musical festival opening up for noble artists: Robbie Williams, Kings of Leon, Juanes, Lenny Kravitz, Avicii and Steve Angello . The weekend-long event took place at the Platja del Forum (Parc de la Pau, s/n. Sant Adria de Besos, Barcelona) on Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25, 2015.



Bongo Boy Music Group | Bongo Boy Records has no influence over the selection of GRAMMY Awards® nominees or winners, and is not connected to or affiliated with the GRAMMY Awards®





